As a board-certified urologist, I see male and female patients with various medical concerns, including sexual dysfunction, low libido, stress and low energy that, in turn, affects sex drive and overall sexual dissatisfaction.

Men no doubt have more options than women regarding a low sex drive and sexual health issues. This is partly due to a lack of funding and support for female sexual health but also because low libido in females is a much more complex issue with many layers.

But all hope isn’t lost for the ladies. There are natural solutions that can help a woman regain lost sexual vitality and improve their overall sexual health– most women simply aren’t aware of them.

In this article, I hope to bring awareness to female sexual health and share the science-backed herbs I suggest my female patients consume if they have issues with hormone balance, stress and/or low sexual desire and satisfaction.

Specifically, I want to shed light on a female-focused supplement I recently discovered that I give my stamp of approval.

It’s called Inno Drive: For Her by Inno Supps. The combination of clean, natural, clinically studied ingredients in this unique female health focused supplement are wonderful for any woman looking to support a healthy hormone balance and drive.

Let’s dive in!

Lower Stress Levels, Improve Mood, Restore Hormone Levels and Libido with KSM-66® Ashwagandha



Ashwagandha is a potent and all-natural herb that has been used for centuries to promote balance in the body.

In more recent years, there has been a significant boom in popularity because many studies show that ashwagandha can have substantial effects in helping restore hormone levels, a youthful libido, lower stress and more.

KSM-66® is an advanced form of ashwagandha extracted from the root of the plant and is manufactured using a process yielding high purity and has been the center of numerous clinical trials.

Researchers concluded that KSM-66 root extract could be helpful in the treatment of female sexual dysfunction with significant improvements in arousal, lubrication and orgasm.

Considering sex is very emotional for women, much of this could be due to ashwagandha’s stress-relieving and mood-boosting benefits.

KSM-66® ashwagandha is known to relieve stress by…

Lowering the stress hormone cortisol levels by up to 27%.

Prepare the body to handle stress and tension.

Improve cognitive function and brain health, as well as concentration and focus.

Inno Drive: For Her contains a 1200 mg Libido Boosting Complex, which includes a clinically effective dosage of KSM-66® ashwagandha.

Stimulate and Support Libido with Epimedium, Tribulus, Damiana and American Ginseng

Additional natural herbs show promise in promoting healthy hormone balance and enhanced libido in women.

These include…

Epimedium Whole Herb Extract: Also known as horny goat weed, this herb contains natural chemicals which might help increase blood flow and improve sexual function. Specifically, arouse sexual desire.

Tribulus Whole Herb Extract: This herb is so helpful for sexual dysfunction it has often been referred to as herbal Viagra. Research has found that it dramatically improves sexual performance and sensitivity for most women.

Damiana Leaf Powder: Damiana is often called the “feminine herb.” It is thought to have an aphrodisiac effect and improve sexual function by maintaining libido and sexual stamina. In women, it is said to help improve and manage vaginal dryness and menstrual symptoms. It’s also been shown to help manage stress, support better digestion and maintain energy levels.

American Ginseng (Panax quinquefolius) Root Powder: This plant shows a lot of promise in helping women with low libido. Studies show ginseng can help women have more energy and a stronger sex drive. There are also studies that show it could potentially help women who are in menopause transition and improve mental health, social functioning and mood.

Promote Healthy Hormone Balance with Zinc, Shatavari and Maca

Research also suggests that many of the herbs mentioned above can help provide hormone balance. But three others show promise in assisting women to have healthy hormone balance.



Zinc: An essential micromineral that plays an important role in hormone release and reproduction. In women, it’s been shown to help support healthier hormone balance and help regulate a woman’s cycle. There are also studies that show zinc can help combat oxidative stress, improve memory, cognition and mood.



Shatavari: An herb traditionally used to support healthy hormone balance and female reproductive health, both of which are important for a healthy libido. Research shows it is a great herb for rejuvenating fertility and regulating menstrual cycles and hormonal transitions during menopause. It may also help reduce anxiety due to how it interacts with serotonin and GABA.

Maca: An ancient root that can benefit women of all life stages. The hormone-balancing effects of this adaptogen have been studied and show great promise in helping balance sex hormones, stabilizing mood and fostering positive energy. One main reason is that adaptogens such as maca are believed to help support and nourish the adrenal glands and normalize levels of the stress hormone cortisol.



Improve Circulation for More Energy and Higher Sexual Satisfaction with S7® Nitric Oxide Booster

Last but certainly not least is something that most women never consider when it comes to sexual health and satisfaction, which is blood flow.

Insufficient blood flow below the belt can contribute to various female orgasmic problems.

The most effective and natural way to enhance blood flow all over the body, including the genitals, is to increase nitric oxide production. If nitric oxide levels are low, your circulation will be affected, making orgasm and general sexual satisfaction nearly impossible.

Nitric oxide boosting supplements are a great way to boost nitric oxide. These supplements don’t actually contain nitric oxide; they contain substances that can increase your body’s own nitric oxide production.

Inno Drive: For Her contains an Accelerated Circulation Blend that includes an effective dosage of nitric oxide boosting S7®.

S7® is a blend of seven different plant-based ingredients:

Green coffee beans

Green tea extract

Turmeric

Tart cherry

Blueberry

Broccoli

Kale

S7® is very effective at naturally increasing nitric oxide production in the body. In fact, one study found that S7® can help your body increase nitric oxide production by up to 230%.

In addition to S7®, the Accelerated Circulation Blend in Inno Drive: For Her also includes a generous amount of ginger root powder, vitamin B6, vitamin B12 and thiamine. These natural substances have been linked to stimulating the production of sex hormones, improved energy levels and enhanced blood circulation.

Why Inno Supps Inno Drive: For Her Is The Only Female Sexual Health Supplement That I Recommend

There aren’t any prescription “libido” medications available for women, and there aren’t many female-focused natural sexual health supplements on the market. And many of the available ones seem to be lacking many of the essential libido-boosting ingredients mentioned above or do not contain dosages high enough to be effective.

Not to mention, many supplement companies don’t take the extra precautions that Inno Supps does to ensure their supplements are effective and safe.

All Inno Supps products, including Inno Drive: For Her, undergo vigorous, NSF-certified third-party testing and are manufactured in the United States in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices) facility. This is important when choosing a supplement since the FDA does not regulate this.

I highly recommend Inno Drive: For Her to any woman looking to improve their sexual wellness, satisfaction and drive. Inno Supps formulates safe, tested and clean products. And the clinically studied ingredients in Inno Drive: For Her are incredibly effective at supporting a healthy hormone balance and proper blood circulation.

Final Thoughts on Female Sexual Health and Inno Supps Inno Drive: For Her





Female sexual dysfunction is a widespread problem. It is estimated that over 40% of women experience sexual problems. Still, for whatever reason, many women shy away from discussing things such as low libido and poor sexual satisfaction.

I believe individualized care and an integrative approach serve as the best platform for successful patient outcomes. Extending compassion and offering natural solutions to my patients’ issues is part of that.

My hope is to speak openly and honestly about this under-discussed subject in hopes of helping women restore their vitality and live the life they deserve.

A healthy hormone balance is vital for any woman looking to feel and perform her best, which is why I highly recommend Inno Drive: For Her.

It is important to note that vitamins, herbs and minerals like the ones in Inno Drive: For Her are no different than any other supplement or medication. While you might notice small changes in the first few weeks, consistency is needed to experience its full effects.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.