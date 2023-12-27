Yeah, we know ’tis the season to be jolly, but let’s be real—the holiday season can obliterate your workout schedule, load you up with tons of stress and insomnia, and severely throw off your training and nutrition regimes. But it doesn’t have to be that way (again) this year.

Before you start stress-eating candy canes, take a breath and look at these practical, easy-to-implement tips.

Chill out with Calm Gummies (CBD + Lemon Balm)

Snag serious slumber with Sleep Gummies (CBD + Melatonin)

And make a comeback with Recovery Gummies (Turmeric + Ginger + Hemp Extract).

New to the CBD scene? Consider starting with a CBD oil tincture to help manage holiday stress.

1. DITCH THE HUMBUGS

Hanging with humbugs is as fun as finding coal in your stocking. (Thanks, Santa!)

Choose your holiday company like you pick your fantasy football team—only the best make the starting team.

Plus, if you need scientific permission, here ya go: a Journal of Urban Health study found that good friends and people who support you can serve as a stress sponge. Another set of researchers published a report in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity that the right folks — i.e., people who don’t make you want to drown yourself in eggnog — can also boost your immune system.

2. GET TO BED!

It’s simple: sleep translates to more sanity. Missing z’s can leave you crankier than a reindeer on a coffee crash. Shoot for that precious 7-8 hours of shut-eye to keep your holiday cheer cranked up to elf-level. The National Sleep Foundation suggests a solid seven hours. Don’t skimp, or you’ll be out-caroling the ghosts of Christmas past.

3. SWEAT IT OUT LIKE SANTA IN A SAUNA

Feeling more fried than a turkey? Take a workout detour. Thirty minutes shaking what your mama gave you can be a bigger mood booster than Grandma’s secret eggnog recipe. The workout wizards at the CDC give a hearty ho-ho-ho for at least 150 weekly minutes of cardio to kick depression to the curb.

Need some help finding a workout? We have plenty of options for you right here.

4. FEAST LIKE A FITNESS KING

Eat foods that make your body happier than a kid with a snow day. Whole, unprocessed eats can boost your mood quicker than you can say “kale chips!”

Stay clear of sugar traps—they’re sneakier than mistletoe. The gurus at Nutrition Reviews even say a rockstar diet makes you smarter. Who’s up for brain gains?

5. HO-HO-HOLD ONTO YOUR WALLET

Blowing through your budget on gifts, travel, or unnecessary coping gifts — did you really need the pro version of that overpriced VR headset? — can send stress sky-high. Keep your wallet chubby with a holiday budget tighter than Santa’s suit.

The APA’s all over this strategy to shield you from the ghost of holiday debts. And take it from the wise elves at the Journal of Financial Counseling and Planning—money troubles can turn those silent nights into not-so-silent fights.

6. KEEP A TIGHT REIGN ON YOUR CALENDAR

Stuff your calendar too much and you’ll be popping like corn on the open fire. Drop a polite “no thanks” like dropping bad habits and watch your stress levels drop—it’s science! There’s even a study that shows saying “bah humbug” to too much commitment can save your sanity.

