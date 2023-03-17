This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Creatine supplements are one of the most popular and effective supplements for men looking to build muscle mass, increase energy, and improve overall fitness. It is a naturally occurring compound that helps to produce energy in the body, particularly during high-intensity exercises.

Some reliable sources state that even if you have a restrictive diet like veganism, you can enjoy a creatine supplement designed for your needs. However, with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one is right for you.

To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best creatine supplements for men. From the latest research to customer reviews, we’ve taken into account all the important factors to help you find the right product for your needs. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, these creatine supplements are sure to help you reach your fitness goals.

Editor’s Choice

Transparent Labs Creatine

Decreases fat mass

Prevents muscle loss

Enhances mental health

Promotes lean body mass

15 Best Supplements of Creatine For Men

Pros

Efficient muscle recovery

No Fillers or Additives

Worldwide shipment

Cons

No stimulants

High in black pepper (allergen)

Reduced availability

Transparent Labs Creatine HMB is a premium-quality creatine supplement that is designed to help support lean muscle growth and increase energy levels. Unlike many other creatine supplements on the market, Transparent Labs Creatine is made using only the purest, highest quality ingredients, with no fillers or unnecessary additives. This means that you can be sure that you are getting a product that is both safe and effective.

The key ingredient is creatine monohydrate, which has been shown to increase the body’s ability to produce energy during high-intensity exercise. This can help to improve athletic performance, increase strength and power, and support muscle growth. In addition, Transparent Labs Creatine is formulated with a pH-correct form of creatine monohydrate, which helps to ensure that it is absorbed efficiently by the body.

The company provides a full list of ingredients on the label, along with information about their purity and quality. This allows you to make an informed decision about the product, and to be confident that you are getting exactly what you are paying for.

In terms of results, users of Transparent Labs Creatine HMB report improved energy levels and increased muscle mass, as well as improved athletic performance and faster recovery times. Overall, this is a high-quality supplement that is well worth considering if you’re looking for a way to support muscle growth and increase energy levels.

Pros

Third-Party Testing

Dairy & Soy-free

Made from pure monohydrate

Cons

Gritty texture

Small container

The advantages of creatine on enhancing anaerobic performance, promoting muscle growth, hastening muscle recovery, and reviving ATP levels have been extensively researched. Onnit presents valuable insights from several studies for prospective buyers to peruse, providing a convenient resource for individuals who are new to the supplement or seeking dependable research.

With 5 grams per serving, Onnit Creatine Monohydrate can be effortlessly added to water or your preferred drink. Despite its solubility being questionable, leading to a gritty finish, many users claim that it doesn’t leave an unpleasant aftertaste when blended with a flavored beverage.

Suitable for those with dietary restrictions, Onnit Creatine Monohydrate is free from dairy, soy, and is vegan-friendly. It is an affordable option for those who want to try creatine for the first time, especially as it comes in a compact container.

Overall, It is a highly effective creatine supplement designed to help support lean muscle mass growth, increase energy levels, and boost performance. A significant number of users report that it has a noticeable impact on their overall performance and body composition.

Pros

Lab results are on the website

Tested by a third-party lab

Improves athletic performance

Cons

Might take longer to make effect

Creatine gummies offer a simple and practical solution for those seeking the advantages of creatine without the hassle of powders or pills. Infused with delectable natural fruit flavors, these gummies can be consumed at any time and place with ease.

Elm & Rye’s Creatine Gummies are a delicious and convenient way to power up your body and increase muscle mass. Packed with fruity flavor and made with a natural vegan formula, these gummies maximize your performance and help you tackle even the most intense workouts with ease, so they can improve performance.

No need to worry about added bulkiness or unsavory aftertastes – just relish in the tasty and effective supplementation of creatine, promoting muscle growth without the addition of harmful acids or fats. That’s what makes Elm & Rye’s Creatine Gummies the ultimate choice for a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle, and a good option for those who don’t like taking pills.

Pros

Additives-free

60-day money-back guarantee back

Ingredients supported by scientific research

Cons

Exclusively sold on the official website

Results may vary

Crazy Nutrition Ultimate CRN-5 is a unique creatine supplement that stands out from other products in the market. This supplement contains not only creatine monohydrate but also four other forms of creatine, making it a comprehensive and well-rounded product. The combination of these different types of creatine is designed to provide a synergistic effect, allowing for better absorption and utilization by the body.

Its formula works by combining pure creatine, creatine hcl, and creatine nitrate, and has convenient dosing. This is a good creatine formula to boost muscle growth. Another key benefit is its potential to improve athletic performance.

The additional forms of creatine in the supplement can help to enhance energy production, and increase power and endurance. This can be especially beneficial for athletes and bodybuilders who are looking to take their performance to the next level.

Unlike other creatine supplements that require loading and maintenance phases, the recommended dosage of this product only requires one serving per day, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

Pros

Practic form of creatine

Vegetarian

Third-party tested

Cons

High dosing

Not made in a cGMP facility

Life Extension Creatine Capsules is a high-quality creatine supplement designed to support muscle cells growth, and increase energy. Customers can rest assured knowing that these pills are crafted by Creapure, a highly esteemed German brand renowned for its stringent quality control measures.

Produced in a specialized facility, every batch is thoroughly screened for impurities and banned substances at the German Olympic Training Center in Berlin, making it a favored choice among those who place a premium on product purity. The micronized creatine monohydrate used is widely recognized as one of the best creatine supplements for improving lean muscle gains.

Even though the facility doesn’t hold a Good Manufacturing Practices certification, this product undergoes additional quality control through third-party testing by Consumer Labs. This extra layer of examination can provide peace of mind for consumers who are particularly cautious about impurities and banned substances in their supplements.

Pros

Easy to mix

Non-GMO

Unflavored

Cons

Runs out of stock fast

Naked Nutrition Creatine is a no-nonsense supplement that delivers a straightforward and effective dose of pure creatine monohydrate. This product is designed to support physical activity and exercise, making it a great choice for anyone who is looking to improve their performance in the gym or on the field.

One of the standout features of Naked Nutrition Creatine is that it is free from any fillers, artificial colors, or flavors. This makes it a great choice for anyone who is looking for a pure and straightforward supplement that is easy to incorporate into their routine.

Users of Naked Nutrition Creatine report increased energy and endurance during physical activity, allowing them to push themselves harder and longer. The product is also well-tolerated, with very few reported side effects, and boasts high bioavailability, meaning that it is rapidly absorbed by the body after digestion, maximizing its effectiveness and benefits.

Pros

Potentially increases energy

5 grams of micronized creatine monohydrate

Potentially increases endurance

Cons

Only available in large servings

Optimum Nutrition’s Micronized Monohydrate Powder is a pure and simple supplement, made with only one ingredient: 5,000 mg of creatine monohydrate. This amino acid supplement is said to support the recycling of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), promoting energy-rich explosive movements during high-intensity activities.

Creatine supplements are known to enhance your body’s phosphocreatine storage, enabling you to generate more ATP energy for your muscles. This is the primary means by which creatine improves athletic performance.

Moreover, this supplement is zero-carb and calorie-free, making it an excellent choice for those who are looking to support weight loss as part of a vegetarian diet. Optimum Nutrition’s vegan creatine monohydrate supplement undergoes stringent testing to ensure that it is free of banned substances.

Pros

Vegetarian-friendly

Halal & Kosher

GMO – Free

Cons

Only adults can consume it

Now Foods Creatine Monohydrate boasts a single, powerful ingredient – 5,000 mg of pure creatine monohydrate. This ingredient can elevate your athletic performance, boost your energy during high-intensity workouts, and drive noticeable improvements in your physical abilities.This brand sets itself apart by adhering to strict standards of clean, natural ingredients.

Their creatine powder is free from any synthetic flavorings, sweeteners, or additives, making it a safe and healthy option for those following Kosher, Halal, vegan, or vegetarian diets. Whether you’re an athlete or simply looking to enhance your fitness routine, Now Foods Creatine Monohydrate is the ideal choice for anyone seeking a pure and natural supplement.

Pros

Made of pure micronized creatine monohydrate

Easy to mix

No dairy, soy, or gluten

Cons

Contains bovine gelatin

High dosage

The versatility and convenience of the Bulksupplements creatine monohydrate make it a top choice for those seeking a creatine supplement. Whether you prefer the powder form or the capsule form, this brand has you covered.

With its claims of improved cognitive function, enhanced energy and stamina, neuroprotective properties, and muscle growth, this supplement aims to benefit everyone, not just athletes. Additionally, the brand touts the potential for weight gain, making it a suitable option for those looking to bulk up. With clean ingredients free of synthetic additives, this creatine monohydrate supplement is a trusted choice for those seeking a vegan supplement.

Pros

Pure creatine

Increases lean body mass

Easy to mix

Cons

More expensive than other brands

Thorne’s approach to quality assurance sets them apart from other supplement brands. Their in-house testing process goes above and beyond, evaluating the supplement’s value, purity, and consistency not once, not twice, but a remarkable four times.

This attention to detail is reflected in the brand’s NSF Certified for Sport designation, a coveted recognition that only the purest and most legitimate supplements earn. This certification gives customers peace of mind, knowing that their supplement is free from any banned substances and that what’s written on the label is exactly what they are getting.

Thorne’s choice of Creapure as the main ingredient also ensures that their creatine supplement is of the highest quality, with a smooth mixability that’s hard to beat. Additionally, the inclusion of Monohydrate creatine reinforces the potency of the supplement.

Pros:

Ingredients that boost workout routine

NSF Certified

Has multiple flavor options

Cons:

Contains caffeine

Has less creatine than other supplements

Proven4 Sport’s pre-workout supplement features a blend of ingredients including creatine monohydrate, arginine, taurine, L-tyrosine, and vitamin B6 and B12, pantothenic acid, and calcium. With 2 g of creatine monohydrate per 1-scoop serving, this supplement is suitable for both casual gym-goers and competitive athletes looking to enhance their exercise routine. Additionally, this product is available in four flavors and has been NSF Certified for Sport.

Pros:

Third-party tested

Free of sweeteners and dyes

Good dose of creatine

Cons:

Limited flavor options

The Genius Brand is known for creating evidence-based supplements that produce noticeable results, and their latest offering is no exception. This product is designed to help you build muscle, increase strength, and enhance performance, thanks to its research-backed 5 g dose of creatine monohydrate.

In addition, like Transparent Labs’ supplements, Genius Creatine also contains beta-alanine, with the added bonus of being free from artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes. Moreover, it undergoes third-party testing to ensure its purity and potency, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re taking a pure and healthy supplement that will promote your overall well-being.

13. Klean Athlete Klean Creatine

Pros:

Third-party tested

NSF Certified for Sport

Unflavored

Cons:

Gritty texture after mixing

Klean Athlete’s creatine supplement is a top contender for the best overall creatine supplement, delivering 5 g of creatine monohydrate per serving. Its simple yet high-quality formula makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enhance their athletic performance.

As with most Klean Athlete products, Klean Creatine has been NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that it meets rigorous quality standards. This supplement is unflavored and can be effortlessly mixed into smoothies, shakes, and juices, making it a convenient addition to any fitness routine.

Pros:

Made with Creapure (a purified form of creatine)

Third-party tested

Cons:

No flavor options

For those looking to build muscle mass, Bare Performance Nutrition’s creatine supplement is an excellent choice. Each serving provides 5 g of Creapure, a highly purified form of creatine monohydrate that is known for its effectiveness.

This supplement is free from fillers, and all of its ingredients undergo third-party testing to ensure safety, purity, and potency. Additionally, Bare Performance Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate is certified by Informed Sport, which guarantees that it is free of any banned substances for athletes.

Pros:

Vegan

NSF Certified for Sport

Contains Creapure

Cons:

No flavor options

Gnarly Nutrition’s creatine product is an exceptional choice for athletes seeking to improve their endurance, strength, and stamina. This high-quality supplement provides 5 g of Creapure per serving, which can be effortlessly mixed into water, juice, or any preferred beverage.

This supplement has been rigorously tested for heavy metals, microbes, pesticides, and banned substances, ensuring its safety and purity. Additionally, it is vegan, kosher, halal, and NSF Certified for Sport, making it a great choice for competitive athletes and individuals with specific dietary requirements.

What is Creatine?

Creatine monohydrate is widely recognized as the top choice for creatine supplementation. It consists of one creatine molecule and a single water molecule, thus earning its name. This supplement enhances the body’s stores of phosphocreatine, which is utilized to generate ATP (adenosine triphosphate).

ATP serves as a quick energy source for muscle contractions and is often referred to as the “cell’s energy currency.” Having ample phosphocreatine in the body increases the production of ATP to fuel the muscles during high-intensity activities. It’s no wonder that athletes of all levels turn to creatine monohydrate supplementation to enhance their athletic performance.

Potential Health Benefits of Creatine for Men

In accordance with Mitchelle Morgan, creatine has been studied for its potential health benefits. Here are some of the potential health benefits of creatine supplementation for men:

Improved Exercise Performance: As mentioned, creatine supplements have been shown to increase muscle strength, power, and endurance, allowing individuals to perform better during a high-intensity workout.

Muscle Growth: It increases muscle mass and improves muscle function, making it a popular supplement among bodybuilders and athletes.

Brain Function: Some studies have suggested that creatine supplementation may improve memory and cognitive function, making it a potential supplement for individuals looking to support their brain health.

Heart Health: It has a protective effect on the heart, potentially reducing the risk of heart disease.

Anti-Aging: Creatine has been studied for its potential role in supporting healthy aging, including reducing oxidative stress and improving overall health.

Bone Health: Creatine supplementation has been shown to have a positive effect on bone health, potentially reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

How & When Should You Take Creatine?

The recommended method for taking creatine and the optimal timing for supplementation can vary depending on individual goals and needs, as well as individual factors, such as age, body weight, and level of physical activity. However, here are some general guidelines:

Loading Phase: Some individuals may choose to follow a loading phase when starting supplementation, which involves taking a high dose of creatine formula for the first 5-7 days to quickly saturate muscle stores. During this phase, individuals typically take 20-25 grams of load creatine per day, divided into 4-5 smaller doses.

Maintenance Phase: After the loading phase, individuals typically switch to a lower maintenance dose of 3-5 grams of creatine per day. This lower dose is designed to maintain elevated muscle stores of creatine.

Timing: The timing of creatine monohydrate powder supplementation can also vary depending on individual goals and needs. For example, some individuals may choose to take creatine before or after their workout, while others may take it with a meal at a different time of day.

Why Should You Buy These Best Creatine Brands?

These brands mentioned in the article are quality brands, with reliable information and quality ingredients, free of additives, chemicals, artificial sweeteners, and other ingredients that can be harmful. Each has its pros and cons and based on your goals and needs, ie. bulking, losing fat, increasing muscle mass and so on, you can be guided by this information to choose the best product for you.

Are There any Side Effects of Creatine for Men?

Creatine is generally considered safe for healthy adults when taken in recommended doses, however, some individuals may experience side effects. Here are some of the potential side effects of creatine monohydrate for men:

Digestive Issues: Some individuals may experience bloating, nausea, or diarrhea.

Dehydration: Creatine supplements can increase fluid retention, potentially leading to dehydration. It is important to drink plenty of water when supplementing with creatine.

Muscle Cramping: Some individuals may experience muscle cramping while taking creatine supplements, especially if they do not drink enough water.

Weight Gain: Supplementation can cause an increase in body weight, as creatine pulls water into the muscles. This weight gain is generally not harmful, but it can be concerning for some individuals.

Kidney and Liver Function: In rare cases, creatine monohydrate supplements have been associated with changes in kidney and liver function. However, these changes are generally not harmful and tend to resolve when supplementation is discontinued.

Conclusion

The search for the right creatine supplement can be challenging, but it’s worth the effort. To reap the benefits of this supplement, opt for a pure and high-quality option, free of artificial sweeteners and excessive sodium. It can bring numerous advantages, such as promoting lean muscle growth, enhancing muscle recovery, and decreasing fatigue levels.

However, before starting any supplementation, it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional to address any potential concerns or personal nutritional requirements. Seeking medical advice is especially important for anyone who is considering taking creatine supplements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most effective creatine?

Pure monohydrate creatine is the most effective creatine available on the market.

Is it OK to take creatine every day?

Creatine is a popular and safe supplement when taken in recommended dosages. Taking 5g of creatine monohydrate daily is considered a safe and effective amount for most people.

What are the negative effects of creatine?

Creatine is considered safe for most people when taken in recommended dosages. However, some individuals may experience negative effects such as weight gain due to water retention, stomach discomforts like bloating, gas, diarrhea, muscle cramping in rare cases, and dehydration from increased fluid loss.

Can I mix creatine with protein?

Yes, you can mix creatine with protein. In fact, many people find it convenient to take their creatine and protein together, especially before or after a workout. The combination of protein and creatine can help support muscle repair, as well as improve fitness performance. However, it’s important to keep in mind that taking large amounts of protein and creatine together can lead to digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

How do I choose creatine?

When choosing creatine, consider the quality and purity of the product, the form of creatine it contains (monohydrate creatine is the most effective), the dosage per serving, its flavor, price, and the brand’s reputation for producing high-quality supplements. Read reviews and research brands before making a decision. It’s crucial to follow the recommended dosage to avoid negative side effects.

Which creatine to buy for beginners?

Now food creatine is a good option for beginners.

What happens if you stop taking creatine?

If you stop taking creatine, your body’s creatine levels will gradually return to their pre-supplementation state. This process may take several weeks to several months, depending on the individual. You may notice a decrease in muscle size, strength, and power. However, these changes are usually temporary and can be reversed by starting to take a creatine supplement again.

What are the 3 types of creatine?

Creatine monohydrate, creatine hydrochloride, and creatine ethyl ester. Monohydrate powder is the most widely studied form of creatine and is known for its efficacy and safety. Creatine hcl is a creatine supplement more soluble with a higher rate of absorption. Creatine ethyl ester has been chemically modified to enhance its absorption. Monohydrate powder is generally considered one of the best creatine supplements.

Is creatine powder or pills better?

When it comes to creatine supplements, the form you choose will depend on personal preference. Creatine powders are a popular choice because it’s easy to mix with water or juice and can be adjusted to meet individual needs. Creatine pills are also a convenient option for people who prefer to take supplements in pill form.

Is it OK to take creatine everyday?

Yes, it is generally considered safe for adults to take creatine every day. However, it is recommended that you follow the dosage directions on the label for best results. Taking too much creatine can cause side effects such as stomach upset, diarrhea, muscle cramping, and even kidney problems, so it is important to stick to the recommended dosage.

Should males take creatine?

Creatine is generally considered safe for most people, although males may benefit from taking it more than females. Studies have found that creatine can help increase muscle mass and strength in males, while women may not experience the same benefits.

Can I mix creatine with protein?

Yes, you can mix creatine with protein. Creatine is a natural substance found in muscle cells and helps to regulate energy in your body. Protein helps to repair and build muscle, making it an important part of your diet. Combining the two together can help fuel your body for improved strength and performance.

