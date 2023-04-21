If you can’t seem to lose weight or gain lean muscle no matter how much you eat clean or workout, are fatigued, have trouble concentrating, find yourself stressed and irritable, or are struggling in the bedroom (if you know what we mean) – this article is for you.

Actually, this short read is for any guy of any age who wants to naturally supercharge his manhood.

For months, we’ve heard a lot about how the Supercharged Male Stack by Inno Supps is giving men their power pack in the gym, bedroom and beyond.

Despite the raving customer reviews, we didn’t give the Supercharged Male Stack much thought. Can you blame us? A gazillion products like this are on the market, and most end up being a waste of money.

It wasn’t until we discovered that not one but two highly respected physicians give the three supplements in the Supercharged Male Stack their stamp of approval that we got a little curious.

Here’s what we learned about the ingredients in the Supercharged Male Stack by Inno Supps and why Dr. Fayez Ajib, M.D., an emergency medicine physician in California and Dr. David Filsoof, M.D., a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, both say they are so effective.

Inno Supps’ Supercharged Male Stack Claims

The Supercharged Male Stack consists of three supplements that claim to be a “triple-threat performance enhancer” in the gym, bedroom and beyond.



Here are a few ways the Supercharged Male Stack claims to help male health and performance…

Naturally boost testosterone production

Enhance libido

Amplify energy levels and endurance

Effortlessly build strength and muscle mass

Maximize sleep and recovery

Gain confidence and mental clarity

Dr. Ajib and Dr. Filsoof both back these claims…



“Whether you’re looking to burn fat, build muscle or enhance overall vitality, taking the Supercharged Male Stack consistently can help men achieve incredible results by targeting three key areas: testosterone levels, blood flow and deep thermogenic sleep,” says Dr. Ajib.

“As a Cedars-Sinai MD, I’ve spent my entire career obsessing over improving the quality of my patients’ lives. Whether they are looking to optimize physical and mental performance or interested in enhancing their sexual health, I recommend taking the Supercharged Male Stack,” says Dr. Filsoof

The Research-Backed Supplements in the Supercharged Male Stack and How Doctors Say They Help Maximize Male Health



Using three of their best-selling supplements, T-Drive, Nitro Wood and Night Shred Black, there are several ways Inno Supps, Dr. Filsoof and Dr. Ajib say these products can help achieve better overall male health and performance…

Naturally boost the critical male sex hormone testosterone

Boost your body’s own production of nitric oxide by more than 230%

Improve circulation and blood flow throughout the entire body

Lower the stress hormone cortisol

Maximize the body’s ability to get quality sleep

“As a physician, I’ve seen the catastrophic effect excess weight, low testosterone and lack of sleep can have on a man’s body, which is why I highly recommend the Supercharged Male Stack. It contains highly effective, clinically studied ingredients to stimulate deep thermogenic sleep, boost t levels and enhance blood flow,” says Dr. Ajib.

Alright, doc, you’ve got our attention. Let’s dive in…

T-Drive

If you don’t know already, testosterone is the primary sex hormone in males. Both doctors say it is crucial for sex drive, sperm production, muscle size and strength, bone growth, and overall maintenance of a healthy body.

T-Drive is a natural testosterone booster that claims to stimulate and support healthy hormone production. Dr. Ajib calls it “the best product on the market to optimize male vitality.”

“I truly believe every man can reap the benefits of being on t-drive. It’s truly the most effective product out there,” he says.



The main ingredient in T-Drive is KSM-66® ashwagandha, which is known to help relieve stress and anxiety, increase muscle and strength, improve sexual function, boost test levels, support heart health, sharpen focus, improve memory and more.

KSM-66® is a unique extract of ashwagandha that also has the benefits mentioned above, plus lots of clinical backing of its own.

“KSM-66® has been clinically shown to boost semen volume by up to 53% and increase free and total testosterone levels for men,” says Dr. Ajib.

In addition, the study Dr. Ajib is referencing also found that male patients with a low sperm count who consumed 675 mg of KSM-66® ashwagandha daily experienced a:

167% increase in sperm count

57% increase in sperm motility and a

17% increase in serum testosterone levels.

Another perk of KSM-66® is that it’s also been shown to lower one of the biggest enemies of testosterone, the stress hormone cortisol, by 27.9%.

The Supercharged Male Stack addresses cortisol in another way with Night Shred Black. We’ll get to that a little further down.

In addition to KSM-66®, there are ten other natural ingredients in T-Drive also shown to boost testosterone levels and sexual performance in men of all ages:

Boron: Said to help boost free testosterone levels.

Zinc: Shown to nearly double free testosterone levels in men ages 55 – 73.

Magnesium: Known to reduce stress and cortisol levels, boost testosterone and promote muscle strength.

Niacin: Shown to boost testosterone levels and blood flow.

Vitamin D3: Has many health benefits, including the ability to boost testosterone.

Coleus Forskohlii: Said to decrease body fat and boost lean muscle mass.

Tribulus Terrestris: May help men with erectile dysfunction, increase sex drive and boost testosterone levels.

Epimedium: Said to help increase libido and decrease “downtime” after ejaculation.

Fenugreek: Shown to nearly double free testosterone levels in as little as 2 months.

We’re sure you’ve seen many of these ingredients in other test boosters, especially KSM-66®— so what makes T-Drive different?!



Dr. Filsoof says it’s the combination of ingredients plus the dosage of KSM-66® in Inno Supps T-Drive that makes this test booster superior and the best way for a man to naturally boost his T levels for optimal performance.



“Other products out there use this ingredient in their formulas, but what they’re lacking is the proper dosage so users can actually see the full benefits of it. T-Drive contains the correct, clinically proven dosage of certain ingredients, which is why the men who take it report seeing incredible results, and why I highly recommend it.”

Night Shred Black

How many times have you said yes to a late night out, sacrificed sleep to hit the gym, or had so much on your plate that sleep seemed like the logical thing to slack on?

You might think that skimping on sleep isn’t a big deal… but it is.

Remember when we mentioned that the stress-hormone cortisol is a test killer? Dr. Ajib and Dr. Filsoof both say poor sleep is a sure way to cause cortisol levels to skyrocket!

But there are other reasons consistent quality sleep is crucial. The docs say without quality sleep, your recovery time from workouts, energy levels, gut health, immune health and even weight could suffer.

Slacking on sleep doesn’t make you more of a man … it can make you less of one. Exactly why Inno Supps included Night Shred Black with the Supercharged Male Stack.

The main ingredient, Zylaria®, is clinically shown to increase your body’s GABA production, which helps relax the nervous system from the inside out. As a result, you’ll fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up energized with less stress and in a better mood!

Plus, Night Shred Black includes nine other natural ingredients shown to help improve sleep and help your body burn fat while you sleep!

By promoting deep sleep while priming your body to burn fat, both Dr. Ajib and Dr. Filsoof agree Night Shred Black is “a game changer” for optimal performance, achieving your dream physique and overall health.

Nitro Wood

Out of all of the supplements in the Supercharged Male Stack, we were most curious to see what Dr. Filsoof had to say about this one. After all, he’s an expert in heart health, circulation and blood flow, which Nitro Wood claims to support and improve.



Here’s his take on Nitro Wood…



“Nitro Wood is the most significant heart health product on the market. It contains three ingredients you should be consuming every day to improve your heart health and blood flow throughout your entire body — Vitamin C, beets, and S7®. The ingredient S7® can boost nitric oxide by up to 230% within two hours! More nitric oxide means more blood flow to the entire body when and where you need it,” says Dr. Filsoof.

Apparently, Vitamin C is good for more than immunity. It has tons of research showing it helps keep your arteries flexible and promotes smoother blood flow.

As for beets, studies show beetroot powder is known to help improve blood flow, help lower blood pressure, boost brain function and even be effective in helping patients with erectile dysfunction.



Nitro Wood contains clinically-backed servings of both Vitamin C and Beetroot Powder.

But what about S7®? We’d never heard of it before now. It is a unique combo of seven plant-based superfoods that is relatively new to the supplement space.

The trademarked nitric oxide boosting blend includes green coffee bean, green tea extract, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale. And, as Dr. Filsoof mentioned, it has some pretty impressive clinical backing.

Vitamin C, Beetroot Powder and S7 are only three ingredients in Nitro Wood. It also has various other natural ingredients with clinical backing for enhancing nitric oxide production, blood pressure, healthy circulation and blood flow.

There are plenty of nitric oxide and blood flow supplements on the market, but Dr. Filsoof says Nitro Wood is superior and perfect for both men and women to amplify blood flow to experience:

Enhanced endurance and physical stamina

Improved libido and sexual satisfaction

Increased natural energy and mental cognition

Overall improved heart health

Is The Supercharged Male Stack Really “Natural” and Safe?

Dr. Filsoof and Dr. Ajib say they feel confident endorsing Inno Supps because their products are tested for safety and effectiveness and are free of artificial fillers, flavorings and sweeteners.

All Inno Supps products undergo vigorous, NSF-certified third-party testing and are manufactured in the United States in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices) facility.

This is important since supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA.

Conclusion

Whether you are looking to burn fat, build muscle, improve focus, boost energy levels, or “enhance” your stamina and satisfaction in the bedroom, both Dr. Ajib and Dr. Filsoof say the three products in the Supercharged Male Stack naturally optimize men’s health in all the ways that matter most.

The Supercharged Male Stack has hundreds of rave reviews, the ingredients have scientific backing, and well-respected doctors endorse it. We don’t see any reason you wouldn’t least try it out, especially considering that Inno Supps stands by its products with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Always consult with your doctor before taking any supplements, herbs or over-the-counter medications to ensure they are the right fit for your health and lifestyle.

Click here to try the Supercharged Male Stack to see what it can do to help you reach peak performance in all areas of your life.