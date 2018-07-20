Brian Klutch

The 5 Best Wireless Headphones for Working Out

Today's wireless headphones can handle your toughest workouts. Here are five of the best.

Brian Klutch
Finding the perfect pair of workout headphones isn't always easy. With so many brands and a massive price range, sorting through your options can be exhausting. And whether you're a hardcore lifter or live to run miles every morning, you want to make sure you're investing in a set of earbuds that'll stay comfortably in place while you sweat it out.

Luckily, we did the sorting for you and tested out some of the latest models on the market. Check out our picks for lifting, running, and more.

Courtesy Image
1. Phiation BT 100 NC

Best for: Recovery

Foam-roll, stretch, or flow to a podcast or your favorite artist. The lightweight neck collar houses controls for easy calls and DJing. Plus, these are equipped with noise cancellation so you can get (and stay) in your zone for about seven hours’ worth of playtime.

$99; amazon.com

Courtesy Image
2. Beats by Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless

Best for: HIIT

The adjustable ear hooks add sturdiness, so you won’t lose an earbud even during the most grueling circuits. As a bonus, the Powerbeats3 headphones have Apple W1 technology, which lets you listen across multiple Apple devices for up to 12 hours.

$200; beatsbydre.com

Courtesy Image
3. Jaybird Run

Best for: Running

These truly wireless earbuds fit more snugly in our ears than any other pair we’ve worn, and they boast four hours of juice. (A five-minute charge adds another hour.) We love that the Jaybird app lets you customize the sound, so there’s no need to compromise.

$180; jaybirdsport.com

Courtesy Image
4. Skullcandy XT Free

Best for: Multisport

Runs, rides, and rows won’t dislodge these superlight earbuds. They’re secure and comfy and offer thunderous bass. The short cable won’t bounce against your neck, either. Expect six hours
of workout-crushing playtime.

$100; skullcandy.com

 

Courtesy Image
5. Bose Soundsport Free Wireless Headphones

Best for: Lifting

No matter how loud the gym gets, these totally wireless buds keep your workout playlist sounding balanced and crystal clear. Also, the Bluetooth connection is rock-solid, you get five hours of playtime, and the accompanying app helps you locate a lost bud.

$250; bose.com

