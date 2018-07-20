The 5 Best Wireless Headphones for Working Out

Finding the perfect pair of workout headphones isn't always easy. With so many brands and a massive price range, sorting through your options can be exhausting. And whether you're a hardcore lifter or live to run miles every morning, you want to make sure you're investing in a set of earbuds that'll stay comfortably in place while you sweat it out.

Luckily, we did the sorting for you and tested out some of the latest models on the market. Check out our picks for lifting, running, and more.