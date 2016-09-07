GET PUMPED FOR OLYMPIA!

The Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend is coming!

The Olympia and Amazon Sports Nutrition are teaming up to host an Expo Scavenger Hunt that will not only have you navigating the expo, but hunting for clues and completing various tasks to win big!

Want to be part of the hunt? It’s easy!

All you need is a smartphone and an Instagram account.

1. Search for the clues (see below) at the Olympia Expo and complete the tasks.

2. Post a photo of yourself completing the tasks to Instagram using the hashtag #PumpedForOlympia. Tag the participating brands.

3. Once all tasks are complete, bring your scorecard and smartphone (to show us your Instagram photos) to the Weider booth (#901).

If you’ve successfully completed all tasks, you will be entered to win the GRAND PRIZE, plus other prizes from Amazon Sports Nutrition and participating partners!

The Clues

FIND THE MUSCLETECH MAN: Find and take a photo with the MuscleTech Man! (tag @muscletech)

TAKE A SELFIE: Take a photo with David Otunga (Friday) or Clay Honeycutt (Saturday) and the Sheer Strength Labs team at the Amazon Charging Station. (tag @SheerStrengthLabs)

COMPETE WITH EAS: Visit the EAS MYOPLEX booth and challenge yourself on their hanging obstacle course! Get a photo while climbing through the rig. (tag @EASMyoplex)

FLEX with FLEX: Take a pic with an issue of FLEX Magazine showing us your best bodybuilding pose. (tag @flex_magazine)

BE A COVER STAR: Grab an issue of Muscle & Fitness and Muscle & Fitness Hers magazines and show us your best cover pose! (tag @muscle_and_fitness and @muscleandfitnesshers)

BE LEGENDARY: Find an Olympia legend and take a pic with him/her. Post it and tag the legend. (tag @mrolympiallc) (Hint: Be creative! While many legends can’t be in attendance, their presence is everywhere!)

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: Find your favorite 2016 Olympia Competitor (Mr. Olympia, 212, Physique, Bikini, Fitness or Figure) and take a pic; post it and tag the competitor (tag @mrolympiallc)

FIND YOUR FAVORITE: Visit your favorite Sports Nutrition booth and take a pic with your favorite product (tag the brand name)

REMEMBER TO INCLUDE #PUMPEDFOROLYMPIA ON ALL INSTAGRAM POSTS!

Prizes!

GRAND PRIZE: Two (2) VIP tickets to the Mr. Olympia finals at the Orleans arena (Saturday) and a $1,000 Amazon gift card

RUNNER UP PRIZES: Prizes from Amazon, MuscleTech and Sheer Strength (over 35 chances to win)

Winners will be announced at the Expo, Saturday @ 2pm

(Winners will be announced via phone and/or email)

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES.