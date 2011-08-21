The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Branch Warren to Sit Out the 2011 Mr. Olympia
August 21, 2011
FLEXONLINE.COM
2011 Arnold Classic Champion Branch Warren will be sitting out the 2011 Mr. Olympia on September 16 & 17 in Las Vegas. Warren was a favorite to challenge for the title, but with only four weeks to go he suffered a torn quad tendon in his left leg. As often is the case, the injury didn’t happen in the gym; Warren was in Atlanta for a guest posing appearance and he slipped on wet pavement getting into a car.
After dominating the Arnold earlier in the year, Warren had his sights set on the sports biggest title: Mr. Olympia. This injury is tragic for bodybuilding fans across the globe that looked forward to seeing Warren’s massive physique battling with the best in the world.
Everyone at FLEX wishes Warren a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him on stage next Spring to defend his Arnold Classic title!