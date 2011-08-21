Branch Warren to Sit Out the 2011 Mr. Olympia

August 21, 2011

FLEXONLINE.COM

2011 Arnold Classic Champion Branch Warren will be sitting out the 2011 Mr. Olympia on September 16 & 17 in Las Vegas. Warren was a favorite to challenge for the title, but with only four weeks to go he suffered a torn quad tendon in his left leg. As often is the case, the injury didn’t happen in the gym; Warren was in Atlanta for a guest posing appearance and he slipped on wet pavement getting into a car.

After dominating the Arnold earlier in the year, Warren had his sights set on the sports biggest title: Mr. Olympia. This injury is tragic for bodybuilding fans across the globe that looked forward to seeing Warren’s massive physique battling with the best in the world.

Everyone at FLEX wishes Warren a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him on stage next Spring to defend his Arnold Classic title!