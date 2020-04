Let’s cut right to the chase. It doesn’t matter if you look like a Greek god if you’re a bastard. Hotshots are a woman’s go-to for a one-night stand, not a lifelong partner (hey, researchers proved it), so get to work on that sparkling personality.

Now that that’s out of the way, here’s a roundup—in no particular order—of the features women love on a guy; not just the body parts, but what specifically about them appeal to women. You can sculpt some in the gym, but others have already been fated by genetics (sorry). Either way, this will give you some insight on what females prefer. Hint: you’ll quickly find women are not much different than men.