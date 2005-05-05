Joe Weider’s 2005 Olympia Weekend to make history with its 40th Anniversary event.

Moves to new and bigger facilities

Woodland Hills, CA, May 5, 2005 – Weider Publications and the International Federation of Bodybuilders (IFBB) today announced the plans for the 40th anniversary edition of Joe Weider’s Olympia Weekend, the biggest event on the bodybuilding calendar The 2005 event will take place from Thursday, October 13th through Sunday, October 16. Las Vegas will once again play host to the annual tribute to muscle, health and fitness. For the first time, the various events which compose the Joe Weider Olympia Weekend will expand to different locations within Las Vegas:

OLYMPIA WEEKEND’S FITNESS EXPO

Fans and bodybuilding enthusiasts from around the world will get a sneak peak at the latest innovations in the world of fitness and health as well as a chance to meet the competitors at Olympia Weekend’s Fitness Expo. This will be housed at the renowned Las Vegas Convention Center with room for over 120 exhibitors to display their products and goods for the dedicated fans who attend the event each year. The LVCC provides a more spacious environment that allows for a larger EXPO with easier navigation than ever.

MR.OLYMPIA COMPETITION

The Mr. Olympia competition, the pinnacle of the four-day extravaganza, will be held at the brand new, state-of-the-art, 8,000-seat Orleans Arena, part of the the Orleans Hotel and Casino complex. The Orleans Arena features state-of-the-art seating and broadcast technology. Dramatically tiered seating means fans will have a closer view of the action which means there’s not a bad seat in the house. This will be the largest arena to ever stage the Mr. Olympia contest

OLYMPIA WEEKEND OFFICIAL HOTEL

The official Olympia Hotel will be the Orleans Hotel and Casino, chosen for its proximity to the Orleans Arena. The Orleans/ Olympia partnership ensures a considerably more affordable rate is available than at past Olympia’s, making it accessible to a broader range of bodybuilding fans. As the official hotel of Olympia weekend the Orleans will also be the place for to see all of your favorite bodybuilding, figure and fitness celebrities.

David Pecker, CEO and Chairman of Weider Publications, says, “We’re excited to move the Olympia Weekend into the combined facilities of the Orleans and the Las Vegas Convention Center. It guarantees an Olympia Weekend that is sure to surpass the high standards we and the IFBB set last year.”

With the 2005 Olympia competition marking the 40th anniversary of the ultimate event in men’s bodybuilding competition, one of the many exciting components will be that 7 time consecutive winner of Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, has confirmed that he will attempt to make his own history as he competes for his eighth consecutive Mr. Olympia title. A win would tie him with the legendary Lee Haney for all-time Mr. Olympia wins. The 2005 Joe Weider Mr. Olympia weekend will also build upon the successful innovations introduced in 2004 of a giant billboard in Times Square, celebrity guests such as Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Triple H and Tom Arnold, and the revolutionary Challenge Round.

For more information on the 2005 Olympia weekend please go to www.2005olympia.com , www.flexonline.com, www.muscleandfitness.com, www.ifbb.com and look for upcoming articles detailing the event in both FLEX and Muscle & Fitness magazines.