The POWER PRO SHOW 2014 is the first largest international health, wellness, bodybuilding and fitness exposition. EXPO will present leading businesses and organizations showcasing the latest trends in the industry.

EXPO will feature 100 booths of the latest in sports equipment, apparel and nutrition and a stage with competitions and entertainment.

The POWER PRO SHOW is the biggest event of the year in Russia.

Participation in POWER PRO SHOW 2014 is a unique opportunity for your company to become fully recognized on the entire territory of Russia (many millions consumers of sports nutrition) and on the global scale, acquire new customers, make important contacts, understand future market perspectives and build strong brand-awareness!

POWER PRO SHOW 2014 has a great Multi-Event Program.

AMATEUR MR. OLYMPIA MOSCOW 2014

MR. 2014 BIKINI PRO MOSCOW 2014

2014 Amateur Bikini Show

Show Men’s Physique Russia contest

The Winner of the Amateur Mr. Olympia 2014 will get:

IFBB Pro Card

Qualification for Mr. Olympia 2015

Exclusive publication contract with FLEX Magazine

This event promises to be "The" amateur event of the year. Prize money: USD 50,000.



Bikini Pro Moscow contest is the last PRO competition of the year. Prize money: USD 20,000.

Our special guest: 4x Mr. Olympia – Phil Heath.

For more information on the Power Pro Show 2014, click HERE.