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Women’s Physique Awards

Women’s Physique Winner: Paula Ranta @paulaifbbpro

Figure Awards

Figure Winner: Jeanne Kassel @jeanne.kassel

Wellness Awards

Wellness Winner: Daniele Mendonca @loiradosuloficial

Fit Model Awards

Fit Model Winner: Gabriela Queiroz @itsgabiqueiroz