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Women’s Physique Awards

Women's Physique Awards
Pro Fitness Photos

Women’s Physique Winner: Paula Ranta @paulaifbbpro

Paula Ranta
Pro Fitness Photos

Figure Awards

Figure Awards
Pro Fitness Photos

Figure Winner: Jeanne Kassel @jeanne.kassel

Jeanne Kassel
Pro Fitness Photos

Wellness Awards

Wellness Awards
Pro Fitness Photos

Wellness Winner: Daniele Mendonca @loiradosuloficial

Daniele Mendonca
Pro Fitness Photos

Fit Model Awards

Fit Model Awards
Pro Fitness Photos
Fit Model Winner: Gabriela Queiroz @itsgabiqueiroz
Gabriela Queiroz
Pro Fitness Photos

212 Bodybuilding Awards

212 Awards
Pro Fitness Photos
212 Bodybuilding Winner: Michael Condell @mikecondell
Michael Condell
Pro Fitness Photos

Men’s Physique Awards

Mens Physique Awards
Pro Fitness Photos
Men’s Physique Winner: Ali Bilal @alihealth_1
Ali Bilal
Pro Fitness Photos

Classic Physique Awards

Classic Physique Awards
Pro Fitness Photos
Classic Physique Winner: Niall Darwen @onepunchnaz
Niall Darwen
Pro Fitness Photos
Visit the IFBB Pro League NY Pro website Here for More Coverage!
Follow the Show’s Official Instagram @steveweinberger.bevsgym!

All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on Instagram Here!