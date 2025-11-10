Chinedu Andrew “Jacked” Obiekea is now officially set for the 2026 Mr Olympia event after commanding the stage at the 2025 Romania Muscle Fest Pro. And, while the Nigerian bodybuilder was celebrating the huge accomplishment, his fans and peers were flocking to social media to weigh in on the huge win.

Jacked has officially punched his ticket to next year’s Olympia having won the 2025 Romania Muscle Fest Pro on Nov. 9, and has capped off an incredible year that also saw a career-high third place at this year’s ‘O.’ “Unspeakable joy out here in Bucharest, Romania,” commented the big man via his Instagram account. “Yesszziirr,” he signed off. And, while Jacked was celebrating his success, fans and icons of the sports were debating an important question as we head into the new bodybuilding season. “Is this the best version of Andrew we’ve ever seen?”

Is Andrew Jacked the Total Package on the Bodybuilding Stage?

That question was led by four-time Mr Olympia winner, Jay Cutler, who was one of the first to congratulate Jacked on his joyous victory. On the night, Jacked demonstrated incredible proportions and epic conditioning, whetting out appetites for an awesome year ahead. Top Men’s Physique competitor Ali Bilal made his thoughts clear on the subject. “One of the most beautiful physiques in open bodybuilding,” commented the Arnold Classic 2025 winner from Afghanistan. “Straight out of the comic book “JACKMAN” added Milos Sarcev. “The final boss,” added ‘The Bionic Body’ Edward John-Augustin. Eagle eyed fans were also quick to point out Jacked’s progress with his on-stage performance. “Side poses are much better!” wrote one observer. While another wrote, “The perfect combination of fullness and conditioning, clear winner and Next Mr O.”

Of course, there’s a long way to go ahead of the 2025 Olympia event and Jacked must now try to figure out how he can hit a peak that the judges simply cannot deny next year. In the meantime, the man of the moment is expected to enter the 2026 Arnold Classic in March.

Romania Muscle Fest Pro 2025 Winners

Men’s Open Bodybuilding

Chinedu “Andrew Jacked” Obiekea

Men’s 212 Bodybuilding

Radoslav Angelov

Classic Physique

Jose Manuel Munoz

Men’s Physique

Andrei Deiu

Women’s Bodybuilding

Anastasia Korableva

Figure

Denise Zwinger-Tynek

Bikini

Viktoria Csicsayova

Women’s Physique

Jessica Macedo

Wellness

Leonida Ciobu

