Legendary bodybuilder and longtime friend of FLEX Arnold Schwarzenegger was rushed into emergency open-heart surgery, TMZ reports.
The seven-time Mr. Olympia, 70, was undergoing a catheter valve replacement—a “somewhat experimental” surgery—when he developed complications. Doctors were on standby in case the valve replacement failed, and quickly determined a second procedure was necessary. They rushed Schwarzenegger into an emergency operation that lasted several hours, according to TMZ‘s report.
The former California governor and Hollywood veteran underwent an elective heart surgery back in 1997 to correct a congenitally defective valve, and still lives a healthy lifestyle—lifting and cycling.
Schwarzenegger is reportedly in stable condition, and we wish him a speedy recovery.