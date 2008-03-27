Fans Q&A with Jay Cutler on Flexonline.com

by Allan Donnelly

March 27, 2008

FLEXONLINE.COM

Mr. Olympia is coming to Flexonline to answer your questions. On Wednesday, April 2, from 8-9 p.m. EST and 5-6 PT, two-time and reigning Mr. Olympia will be answering questions and handing out advice to fans from all over the world right here on Flexonline.

So if you have a question, send it in to Askthepros@flexmagazione.com. We can’t guarantee Cutler will get to all of them, but he’ll do his best to cover as many topics as possible during that window on April second. The questions sent to the email address Askthepros@flexmagazine.com will be posed to Cutler on the FLEX Forums .