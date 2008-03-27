15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Fans Q&A with Jay Cutler on Flexonline.com
by Allan Donnelly
March 27, 2008
FLEXONLINE.COM
Mr. Olympia is coming to Flexonline to answer your questions. On Wednesday, April 2, from 8-9 p.m. EST and 5-6 PT, two-time and reigning Mr. Olympia will be answering questions and handing out advice to fans from all over the world right here on Flexonline.
So if you have a question, send it in to Askthepros@flexmagazione.com. We can’t guarantee Cutler will get to all of them, but he’ll do his best to cover as many topics as possible during that window on April second. The questions sent to the email address Askthepros@flexmagazine.com will be posed to Cutler on the FLEX Forums.
Send in your questions to Askthepros@flexmagazine.com and check the FLEX Forums next Wednesday, April 2 to talk to Mr. Olympia.