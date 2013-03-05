NEW YORK, March 5, 2013 – Robbie Durand, Editor in Chief, Flex Magazine, announced today that IFBB Pro Mamdouh Elssbiay signed a bodybuilding contract with Weider/AMI's Publications.

Elssbiay, also known as Big Ramy, has been training just short of three 3 years. In 2010 Elssbiay joined Oxygen Gym in Kuwait. By 2011 he was up to 200lbs, and when Big Ramy stepped on the 2012 Amateur Olympia stage, he weighed in at 286 lbs.

Ramy has been working under the guidance of Team Weider prep coach Dennis James. Dennis James stated, “Ramy has so much potential is unreal. Pictures do not do him justice. When you see him in person, the size and mass of Ramy is incredible and he has only been training for 3 years!”

Big Ramy won the 2012 IFBB Amateur Olympia Over 100kg weight class (comparable to the NPC Super Heavyweight Class) and the Overall Title qualifying Big Ramy for not only an IFBB Pro Card, but also an invite to the 2013 Mr. Olympia.

Look for Big Ramy to make his US debut in the 2013 New York Pro. As well, look for Big Ramy in Flex Magazine’s April 2013 edition.