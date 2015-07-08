Brock Lesnar’s strength knows no boundaries. The former UFC heavyweight champion hurled a car door a few dozen feet and into the crowd of the Allstate Arena in this week's edition of "WWE Monday Night Raw," hurting one fan in the process.

A fan posted video from just a few notches above the action:

Video of the Lesnar car door throw from a Victims point of view #RAWChicago #RAW pic.twitter.com/UhPQqLfzDU — WrestleOne (@WrestleOne) July 7, 2015

WWE Security and paramedics responded immediately, treating the fan, who would then return to his seat later in the evening. Lesnar trained hard for a return to the WWE in spring 2012.

“The Beast Incarnate” has made limited appearances, though, making his presence felt each and every time he walked down to the squared circle. He has defeated The Undertaker at "Wrestlemania 30" and won the WWE World Heavyweight title.