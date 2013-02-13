Code Montgomery is but 19 years old and looks like he can step on a pro stage – well – almost. However we see him decimating the competition in just a few short years.

What drew Cody to the gym was when he started to see results in the mirror. Starting at 95 lbs in 7th grade, four months later he was up to 115 lbs.

Cody Montgomery will be featured in the 2013 Flex Magazine March Edition. So make sure you pick up your copy next week!