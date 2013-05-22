The At Home Bodyweight Workout
This is part One of three videos that follow IFBB Pro Ken Jackson for a Day as he prepares for the 2013 Toronto Pro all while balancing life as a husband and father.
Jackson cooks his daily meals and takes us through a packed schedule of activities.
All in a Day in the Life of a Bodybuilder
Video filmed and edited by Jeffrey Sygo