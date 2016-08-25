Dwayne Johnson has officially begun his victory lap around Hollywood. Recently, The Rock has been crowned as the highest earner on Forbes magazine's list of the world’s highest paid actors. His earnings came in at $64.5 million.

Johnson, the former WWE star, towers over many of the stars who are strictly known for acting. These names include Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Cruise, all who are well over the $40 million mark. He is only 44 years old and judging by his latest and upcoming project, it’s almost a sure shot that he will be on this list over the coming years.

Some of his upcoming movies include; Fast 8, Baywatch, Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon, and Jumanji.

