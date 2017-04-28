Prepping for his next mega-monster movie, Rampage, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to show that he is a beast himself.

In his latest Instagram post, Johnson does what he does best—getting in a final workout before filming for the movie begins.

In other “The Rock” news, Seven Bucks Productions just released a behind-the-scenes video from The Fate of The Furious red carpet premiere in New York City. It was Johnson’s first movie premiere in the Big Apple, and he was all smiles. To be honest, who wouldn’t be? In just the second week of its release, The Fate of the Furious has already surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office, crushing all sorts of records.

Check out his video below. (And if you’re curious about what “The Rock” eats on his cheat day, jump to 2:16.)

Seven Bucks Productions also enjoyed the premiere of its eight-part CNN series special, Soundtracks: Songs That Define History, which aired Thursday night at 10 p.m. The series opener covered the tragic events of 9/11, and showed how musicians Sting, Bruce Springsteen, and Billy Joel helped heal America through music. The next episode will air next Thursday at 10 p.m. on CNN.

In the latest news, Johnson wants filmmaker Patty Jenkins to take charge of his forthcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise. “Patty has that really cool edge,” said Johnson, according to The Associated Press. “I felt like she could be a really cool choice for a movie like Jungle Cruise. Plus, you know what? I’m just a big fan.”

Disney has been planning this movie for some time now, and it only recently picked up steam the minute “The Rock” boarded the project. Jungle Cruise is expected to start shooting in the spring of 2018.