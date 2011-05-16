Best Bodies in WWE History
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
EMPIRE STATE OF MIND: Kai Greene PREPARES FOR THE NY PRO
May 15, 2011
On May 7, Kai Greene took the stage in Pittsburgh with 6 of the other top bodybuilder’s in the world for a guest posing experience like no other. The difference between Kai and the others: He was only 3 weeks out from competing in the NY PRO! Before lighting up the stage in Pittsburgh, FLEXonline followed Kai to the gym for quick workout. In the video you’ll see Kai pumping up at the Exercise Warehouse and his posing routine that same night!
Each week leading up the NY Pro, the EMPIRE STATE OF MIND video series will feature Kai Greene blasting away in the gym as he looks to claim the title as King of NY!