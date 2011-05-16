EMPIRE STATE OF MIND: Kai Greene PREPARES FOR THE NY PRO

May 15, 2011

On May 7, Kai Greene took the stage in Pittsburgh with 6 of the other top bodybuilder’s in the world for a guest posing experience like no other. The difference between Kai and the others: He was only 3 weeks out from competing in the NY PRO! Before lighting up the stage in Pittsburgh, FLEXonline followed Kai to the gym for quick workout. In the video you’ll see Kai pumping up at the Exercise Warehouse and his posing routine that same night!

Each week leading up the NY Pro, the EMPIRE STATE OF MIND video series will feature Kai Greene blasting away in the gym as he looks to claim the title as King of NY!

CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO: KAI TRAINS IN PITTSBURGH!