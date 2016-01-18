Rags of Honor, a screen-printing apparel company based in Chicago, was started with one critical mission in mind: to support our veterans. By hiring and training homeless and unemployed former U.S. service members, the company helps them rebuild their lives and provide for their families.

Rags of Honor was created by Mark Doyle, who realized veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan weren’t getting the help they needed and deserved — in fact, it’s estimated that some 55,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. All Rags of Honor gear is designed and made by veterans, using 100 percent preshrunk cotton and nontoxic inks.

Just like former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield, you can support the brand by sporting their cotton tees and hoodies, featuring USA-themed prints such as firecracker, freedom flag and dog tags. They also do custom prints for any personal or corporate occasion. From $25, ragsofhonor.us.