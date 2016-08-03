15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
While there are a number of fitness box subscription programs available these days, Ferrigno FIT Box has launched a one-of-a-kind experience to promote an overall healthy lifestyle for people in all fitness levels. The box is created and developed by father/daughter fitness team Lou & Shanna Ferrigno, and is delivered to doorsteps every 8 weeks.
“The Ferrigno FIT Box delivers a healthy lifestyle to doorsteps every 8 weeks,” said Lou Ferrigno. “Over my career, I have developed a number of tips & tricks that have helped me and my family live a long and happy life. The purpose of this box is to deliver those tips & tricks in a very fun way to people. My daughter and I have also connected with some very well-known brands to deliver fans the most premium products around. We can't wait to show you what's in the box!"
Ferrigno FIT Box is priced at $39 per box with no contractual commitment, while the retail value inside each box will be at least $100. The first box is scheduled to ship in October 2016. For more information on the service, go to FerrignoFITBox.com.