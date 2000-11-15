This holiday season offers up the ultimate gift for fans of the 1972 classic “The Godfather” — as legendary director Francis Ford Coppola reveals how a cinematic masterpiece came together!

“When I realized that I was actually going to make a movie out of ‘The Godfather,’” said Coppola, “I sat down and began to read the book again, very carefully, my pencil poised.”

Now those writings — and many more secrets behind the legendary classic — are seen for the first time in “The Godfather Notebook.”

It’s a publication packed full of Coppola’s original notes on the novel by Mario Puzo, plus script pages that show the evolution of the director’s epic vision of a new kind of gangster film!

“The Godfather Notebook” is a reproduction of a genuine artifact from the movie — reproducing the pages that Coppola carried with him as he met the major talents who’d come together to make “The Godfather” one of the most acclaimed films of the 20th century.

Readers will discover untold stories of how Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan and other unforgettable stars were cast during a grueling production process.

Coppola also shares the secret family touches that he hid as props on the film set, and reveals how the director anticipated the audience’s reactions to classic scenes.

“The Godfather Notebook” is over 700 pages of classic cinema, and is available in both a standard edition and a deluxe limited edition.

The deluxe edition — only available at ReganArts.com — is autographed by Coppola himself, as the director shares a valuable possession that he swore he “would never part with or sell!”

Learn more about the making of “The Godfather Notebook” in this Regan Arts video…