16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
https://youtube.com/watch?v=8JVyDDy6FqE
Today is Gym Fail Friday, and with Valentine’s Day in less than a month, why not take a look at one motivated man’s unique use of a lat-pulldown machine.
In the video, filmed by a curious observer, the hip-thrusting gym-goer, without an ounce of embarrassment pulls at the weight in a very unusual movement.
You can be the judge what muscle group this man is trying to build up. Watch your ladies, guys.