What’s on 2009 Figure O winner Nicole Wilkins-Lee’s wish list?
By Zack Zeigler
December 25, 2009
We asked Nicole Wilkins-Lee, one of the lovely ladies from the FLEX 2009 Swimsuit Issue and 2009 Figure O winner, what she wanted this holiday season.
THREE THINGS ON MY WISH LIST ARE…
1. An iTunes gift card
2 Jeep seat covers for my car
3. New running shoes
It’s boring, I know, but here’s one more: Peace and love for all!
MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIE WOULD BE…
Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer is my favorite Christmas movie. We watched it every year on TV growing up. Rudolph got picked on so much for having a red nose, but at the end he was the hero who guided the sleigh.
The Christmas movie that is overrated is The Santa Clause.
THE WORST GIFT I’VE EVER GOTTEN WAS…
A thesaurus and a white elephant gift of a two-year-old hot chocolate making kit. It was so nasty. My reaction was, “Oh, thank you! Wow.” The thesaurus ended up collecting dust on my shelf, and I threw out the hot chocolate.
IF I LIKE SOMEONE BUT NOT ENOUGH TO CALL THEM A FRIEND I’D GET THEM…
A Starbucks gift card. Everyone loves coffee!
