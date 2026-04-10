UFC have announced that the leading mixed martial arts organization will continue to work with Hospital for Special surgery, extending their partnership in a new multiyear agreement.

What Is Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)?

HSS was founded in 1863 and has become one of the world’s leading centers dedicated to musculoskeletal health. In 2017, the group was named as the UFC’s first official hospital partner, and has maintained its aim of helping athletes to recover following injury, helping to add longevity to the career’s of UFC fighters. “HSS has been a trusted partner for nearly a decade,” said Dr Duncan French, who is the Senior Vice President of the UFC Performance Institute. “Their expertise has been instrumental in UFC providing industry leading services for injury prevention, treatment, and recovery for the athletes who compete in the Octagon. Together, we’ll continue to ensure UFC athletes have access to the highest level of medical care and support in combat sports.”

How the UFC Performance Institute Supports Athlete Recovery

HSS say that the renewed partnership builds on a proven track record of supporting UFC athletes in maximizing performance and recovery. As part of the expanded agreement, HSS will continue its significant presence across the UFC Performance Institute, including an enhanced role at the Mexico City facility, which reflects a meaningful extension of HSS’s international footprint. HSS will also remain integrated into the state-of-the-art HSS Sports Rehabilitation Center within UFC’s flagship Performance Institute, headquartered in Las Vegas.

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Why the UFC–HSS Partnership Matters for Fighters

“Success inside the Octagon starts with a strong foundation of health, and we are committed to helping fighters stay strong, recover fully, and prepare with confidence,” said HSS’s Dr. Todd McGrath, who will be on call during UFC events. “We’re proud to work alongside UFC in advancing a unified approach to athlete health, safety, and competitive readiness. Through close collaboration with performance and medical teams, we’re ensuring fighters have the consistent, high-quality care required to meet the demands of this sport at every stage of training and competition.”

UFC and HSS will also collaborate on a custom content series featuring UFC athletes and HSS doctors, a move that they say will underscore a shared commitment to peak performance and long-term athlete health. The upcoming series is set to be amplified across UFC’s massive digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, potentially reaching more than 353 million social media followers worldwide.

In addition to serving as UFC’s official hospital, HSS also provides care to the highest-performing professional, collegiate, and amateur athletes and organizations, including the New York Giants, New York Rangers, New York Knicks, New York Liberty, New York Mets and Brooklyn Nets, and is recognized by FIFA as one of only 3 FIFA Medical Centres of Excellence in the United States.