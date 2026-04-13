A recent clip of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson looking displeased, as his dumbbell work was filmed in a public gym, has divided social media in terms of the famous actor and musician’s right to privacy, but what does the law say? And shouldn’t we all be able to work out without the fear of being filmed?

Footage of 50 Cent getting upset went viral after the entertainment website, kollegekidd.com shared a short clip via its social media channels and reported that Jackson was working out in a public gym in Miami when he discovered that someone was filming him. After growing tired of the trespassing of his privacy, the star then turned and eyeballed the camera, appearing visibly annoyed by the apparent violation.

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Is It Legal to Film Someone in a Gym?

U.S. law allows filming in places where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy, and so public gyms could be seen to fall under this principle, but it’s more complicated that that. As private businesses, gyms can set their own rules. Some gyms allow filming while other prohibited it, so it’s important to check he rules at your own local fitness space. Still, is pointing a camera at a stranger who is trying to get their sweat on, a reasonable thing to do? Even if they are a celebrity?

Social Media Divided After 50 Cent Reacts to Being Filmed Mid-Workout

There’s no doubt that having a global icon hit your local gym to make gains is an exciting premise, but should a celebrity have to give up their right to work out in peace? “It’s a gym… celebrity of not… it’s weird,” wrote one Instagram user who felt that capturing 50 Cent on film was creepy. “Let him live,” wrote another. “I don’t blame 50,” added yet another, who understood why the “In Da Club” rapper was wound up.

Others took a less sympathetic view of the situation, however. “I mean what he expect,” wrote one user. “He don’t got a private gym with all that money?” added another. Still, some people felt that filming 50 Cent without his permission showed a lack of respect and suggested that if the camera holder was a fan, he should have approached the star after the workout and ask for a picture, rather than interrupt his flow. What do you think?

For those who would love to see 50 Cent in person, he’s currently on tour. Click here for information.

To follow Curtis “50 Cent Jackson” on Instagram, click here.