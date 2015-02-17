BPI Sports is excited to announce the signing of their latest superstar athlete, Terry Bollea, more commonly known as Hulk Hogan. As an iconic pop-culture idol, Hogan is the biggest superstar in the history of professional wrestling. He is a 12-time World Champion wrestler, a 6-time WWF/WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and a WWE Hall of Famer. The Hulk will be the official athlete of FUNNBAR™, BPI Sports' gluten-free and sugar-free protein candy chews. The Hulkster and FUNNBARmania will be taking over the sports nutrition industry.

“We felt Hogan would be a great addition to the team because of his larger than life personality. His name is synonymous with the sports-entertainment industry and he lives the lifestyle day in and day out. We’re happy to have him on board” says James Grage, co-founder of BPI Sports.

"I look forward to a successful partnership with BPI Sports,” Hogan added. "Their prior accomplishments, rapid growth, and huge brand recognition is allowing them to jump to the next level in their development and I'm excited to be part of it. I only have one question for the sports nutrition industry, Whatcha gonna do when FUNNBARmania runs wild on you?”

Hulk Hogan will be making his debut appearance with BPI Sports at the FUNNBAR™ booth #1619 at this year's Arnold Sports Expo in Columbus, Ohio. Fans will have a chance to see The Hulk March 7th from 12-3pm, where he will be signing autographs. Hulkamania meets sports nutrition; this will definitely be an event for the books.

Look for the newly revamped and improved FUNNBAR™ to begin hitting shelves late February and early March at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and other select retailers.

BPI Sports

BPI Sports, based in Hollywood, FL, is a leading developer, formulator and marketer of branded sports nutrition supplements, primary for athletes and bodybuilders, sold through leading specialty retailers and distributors. For additional information, please visit www.bpisports.com.