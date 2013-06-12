16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
IFBB Pro Victor Martinez took the 2013 Toronto Pro thus qualifying for the 2013 Mr Olympia. Martinez came to Toronto a week after taking second place to Big Ramy in New York.
Now that martinez is qualified for the Olympia, he can afford to back off the competitive stage, get back into the gym and add the mass needed to compete against Phil Heath, Kai Greene and Shawn Rhoden.