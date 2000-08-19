16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
It’s that time of year, wrestling fans: WWE SummerSlam is back.
The “Biggest Party of the Summer” is returning to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 21, as WWE’s biggest stars battle for supremacy on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific.
On the fight card: Randy Orton goes one-on-one against Brock Lesnar in a battle of “The Viper” against “The Beast”. Finn Bálor, the costumed monstrosity, will sharpen his claws against the mighty Seth Rollins in an all-out-war for the first ever WWE Universal Champion title belt. Dolph Ziggler will look for his breakout shot against Dean Ambrose for the WWE World Championship. Sasha Banks, the WWE Women’s Champion, looks to hold on to her title belt against former champ Charlotte.
Also: John Cena will finally wrestle a bear! (And by “bear,” we mean “AJ Styles.”)
But as any fan knows, SummerSlam isn’t just one big event—it’s an entire week of events:
Fans can catch all the events on WWE Network. Don’t have it? Sign up at WWENetwork.com and get a month of viewing for free.