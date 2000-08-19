It’s that time of year, wrestling fans: WWE SummerSlam is back.

The “Biggest Party of the Summer” is returning to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 21, as WWE’s biggest stars battle for supremacy on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific.

On the fight card: Randy Orton goes one-on-one against Brock Lesnar in a battle of “The Viper” against “The Beast”. Finn Bálor, the costumed monstrosity, will sharpen his claws against the mighty Seth Rollins in an all-out-war for the first ever WWE Universal Champion title belt. Dolph Ziggler will look for his breakout shot against Dean Ambrose for the WWE World Championship. Sasha Banks, the WWE Women’s Champion, looks to hold on to her title belt against former champ Charlotte.

Also: John Cena will finally wrestle a bear! (And by “bear,” we mean “AJ Styles.”)

But as any fan knows, SummerSlam isn’t just one big event—it’s an entire week of events:

On Friday, John “Bradshaw” Layfield interviews Sting and finally confronts the WWE Icon over his retirement. (9 p.m. Eastern)

On Saturday, the NXT owns the Barclays Center with NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II, featuring the NXT Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and NXT Tag Team Championship. Tune in for the pre-show at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, as experts break down what fans can expect during the main events beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

On Sunday, tune in to the SummerSlam Kickoff LIVE at 5 p.m. Eastern, as Renee Young, Corey Graves, and WWE legend Booker T preview the matches for the night. Then, the party starts LIVE at 7 p.m. Eastern, as the biggest names in WWE take the roof off the Barclays Center. (No word yet on whether Jon Stewart will step into the ring like he did last summer, but we’re gonna hope Rollins wears a protective cup, just in case Stewart returns.)

Fans can catch all the events on WWE Network. Don’t have it? Sign up at WWENetwork.com and get a month of viewing for free.