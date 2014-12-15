It's a great week to be a fan of the WWE.

USA Network and WWE will kick off the holiday season with an action-packed "WWE Week" beginning today (December 15) with Monday Night RAW, followed by a live Smackdown and a two-hour special Tribute to the Troops, along with a week-long daytime roadblock featuring interviews with the WWE Superstars and Divas.

Both RAW and Smackdown feature a star-studded cast of WWE Superstars and Divas, and deliver a shot of adrenaline to viewers with over-the-top action, feats of athleticism and high octane-drama.

Today from 8-11 p.m. EST, USA will air Monday Night RAW live from Detroit. On Tuesday, December 16 from 8-10 p.m. EST, USA will also air Smackdown live from Grand Rapids, MI.

On Wednesday, December 17 from 8-10 p.m. EST, USA will air one of the most patriotic and heartwarming shows of the holiday season, WWE Tribute to the Troops. In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts for our servicemen and women to honor their commitment and dedication to our country. The 12th annual holiday special will also re-air as a one hour special on NBC on Saturday, December 27 from 8-9 p.m. EST.

WWE also takes over USA Daytime from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, December 15-Friday, December 19, as host Cat Greenleaf interviews WWE Superstars and Divas on her iconic stoop, including The Miz, Big Show, Titus O’Neil and Brie Bella, as well as Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

Follow the social conversation: #Troops on @WWE @TributetoTroops @USA_Network