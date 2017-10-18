The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Sponsored Content
Andrew Jones, aka, AJ worked his entire life for the physique he wanted. At his peak, he scored a fitness model pro card in 2014 and was well on his way to making a name for himself in the fitness world. But even a body sculpted from years of hard work is a fragile object. A routine visit to the doctor revealed that AJ was facing a challenge he didn’t expect: heart failure.
This is the story of a man who saw his bright future before his eyes tarnished with a life-altering event. Open heart surgery was the only option to save AJ’s life, and after the surgery, he had to carry around a ventricular assist device which helped his heart pump blood. That didn’t stop him from continuing his pursuit. Check out AJ’s incredible story below.
Fitness Model to Heart Transplant Patient – AJ’s TRANSFORMATION
AJFitness won his fitness model pro card in 2014, but soon after faced a bigger challenge: heart failure. Diagnosed at only 26 years old, AJ stays alive with the help of an artificial heart pump he carries in a backpack. His condition hasn’t changed his fitness goals & he continues to lift weights.As of September 2016, AJ has received his heart transplant and is thriving.**SHARE to inspire**
Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, October 10, 2017
This content was supplied by our friends at The Bloq. For more articles like this, CLICK HERE.