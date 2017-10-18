Sponsored Content

Andrew Jones, aka, AJ worked his entire life for the physique he wanted. At his peak, he scored a fitness model pro card in 2014 and was well on his way to making a name for himself in the fitness world. But even a body sculpted from years of hard work is a fragile object. A routine visit to the doctor revealed that AJ was facing a challenge he didn’t expect: heart failure.

This is the story of a man who saw his bright future before his eyes tarnished with a life-altering event. Open heart surgery was the only option to save AJ’s life, and after the surgery, he had to carry around a ventricular assist device which helped his heart pump blood. That didn’t stop him from continuing his pursuit. Check out AJ’s incredible story below.

Fitness Model to Heart Transplant Patient – AJ’s TRANSFORMATION AJFitness won his fitness model pro card in 2014, but soon after faced a bigger challenge: heart failure. Diagnosed at only 26 years old, AJ stays alive with the help of an artificial heart pump he carries in a backpack. His condition hasn’t changed his fitness goals & he continues to lift weights.As of September 2016, AJ has received his heart transplant and is thriving.**SHARE to inspire** Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

