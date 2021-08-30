Bodybuilding icon Lee Haney has been selected as the Honorary Ambassador of Joe Weider’s 2021 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the night Haney shattered Arnold Schwarzenegger’s record, winning his 8th Mr. Olympia title, an achievement that earned him accolades as the greatest of all time. That event, held in 1991, also took place in Orlando, the home of this year’s Olympia Weekend.

After retiring from competition, Haney was appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve as Chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports. The author of three books, Haney has emerged as a leading advocate for healthy living and spiritual growth while mentoring countless athletes, at all levels.

When informed of his selection as this year’s honorary ambassador, Haney stated, “My Mr. Olympia titles created the foundation that has allowed me to spend my life educating and mentoring young men in all walks of life. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to compete at the greatest event in the world and I’m humbled by this incredible honor.”

Olympia President Dan Solomon adds, “Lee represents so many of the positive values that all of our champions can aspire to. He has used his notoriety to change lives in so many amazing ways.”

Creator of the International Association of Fitness Science Certification Program and recipient of the Arnold Lifetime Achievement Award, Haney’s list of accolades is long and impressive, including induction into the International Sports Hall of Fame. Married to Shirley for 38 years, the couple has 2 children and 3 grandchildren. Haney’s daughter is named Olympia.

Meet Lee Haney and other fitness celebrities in Orlando October 7-10 as Trifecta presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend brought to you by MyFitness and by Wings of Strength. Tickets, Hotel and Scheduling Info are available now at www.MrOlympia.com.