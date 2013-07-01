IFBB pro Mike Liberatore has been battling personal setbacks during his preparation for the 2013 season. On the behalf of the Flex Magazine staff, we wich Michael's father the best as he goes through the pain and struggle to stay alive.

ut with a good support team on his side aka Cristina Liberatore, Michael has been able to stay on track for the Chicago Pro.

At 10 days out, Liberatore takes us through a back workout in this training video with a bit of posing bonus at the end of the video.

Here's a few photos of Mike taken the same day.