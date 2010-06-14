Kristy Joe Muller and Dara Reyes win month one of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online

June 16, 2010

FLEXONLINE.COM

Results for month one of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online are official. Say hello to winners Dara Reyes and Kristy Joe Muller.

Voting began on June 1st with an incredible 164 contestants, and after two weeks and thousands and thousands of votes, 10 contestants emerged as possible candidates for top honors. The final decision, made by our expert panel of judges, wasn’t easy, but in the end, Reyes and Muller were named month one winners.

Reyes and Muller each win:

– $250 USD

– $100 gift voucher from Whish Body Products

– Free swimwear from Chyna Dolls Bikinis

– A profile in FLEX Magazine and flexonline.com

– A photo shoot with FLEX magazine

In addition, winners automatically qualify for the 16-women finals of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships during Olympia Weekend 2010.

There’s still a chance for you to be a part of all the awesome craziness, but you gotta get a move on because before you know it, the voting will be closed yet again. The deadlines for submissions are as follows: Month Two: June 21; Month Three: July 21.

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider’s 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in the 2011 FLEX Swimsuit Issue and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

NAME: Dara Reyes

AGE: 33

HEIGHT: 5‘9”

WEIGHT: 145 pounds

LIVES: Las Vegas, NV

GETTING SERIOUS

“I’ve always been friendly with the gym, but I’ve gotten serious about training in the past few months. Hiring a trainer helped wake me up and bust through some plateaus. It feels great to be excited to workout again.”

WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN

“I admire people in the fitness industry because of what it takes to excel. You can’t just walk in and win; it’s a lot of dedication and sacrifice. I spend up to six days per week training, and we’ll find out soon if that’s enough when the FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships arrive in September.”

SPLIT PERSONALITY

“There are two sides to me. There’s the domesticated side who stays at home and cooks dinner and does laundry, and then there’s the side you see in the pictures where I let loose.”

TAKING THE SIN OUT OF SIN CITY

“I didn’t grow up in Las Vegas but I’ve lived there for the last 10 years. I came from a small town in Wyoming, and my upbringing and morals have helped keep me from burning out on the craziness of Vegas.”

SHOW ME SOME SKIN

“In the last year I’ve really gotten into skin care. Down the road I want to make my way to esthetician school. That’s one of my goals. I’m someone who likes to stay driven. ”

NAME: Kristy Joe Muller

AGE: 28

HEIGHT: 5‘6”

WEIGHT: 125 pounds

LIVES: Queen Creek, AZ

GOTTA EARN IT

“I was on season two of the reality TV show Rock of Love and I also appeared on the show Charm School, but that didn’t help me win month one. Nobody knows me in this industry, and I have to put in the work to change that.”

OUT OF THE CROWD, ONTO THE STAGE

“I’ve been to a few local NPC shows before and was super intimidated. To be one of the best takes a lot of effort. My first contest will be the 2010 NPC Arizona Open on July 24. My glutes have been a big focus in my prep.”

A LITTLE PUSH

“I didn’t think I wanted to compete, but after Jeremy Jackson, who was Hobie Buchannon on Baywatch, told me, ‘You have the physique, go for it!’ I started thinking and made the decision to give it a shot.”

LOOK AT THAT BUNNY

“I’ve been working with Playboy for about three-and-a-half years. I’m a Bunny, not a Playmate. I hang out at the Playboy Mansion, go to a lot of parties and it’s opened up a ton of doors for me. Now it’s time to venture out into the unknown and compete, which is exciting and nerve-racking.”

I’M HERE TO HELP

“I’m currently enrolled in school to become a registered nurse. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while and became a reality because of the economy. Also, because I like to help people, which is probably the better answer [laughs].”

