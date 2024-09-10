There may be some particular body parts that you want to focus on during your workouts. Perhaps it is the arms, the core, the glutes, or the legs, but what about the breasts? Is that even an area you can work on in the gym without a visit to the plastic surgeon’s office? Perkier, larger, or lifted breasts may be a goal for some women, but can you actually incorporate certain workout moves to naturally lift your breasts? Certified personal trainers give their expert insights on what moves are best for the breasts and why they are good options.

First of all, it is important to know that strength training exercises cannot change the breast tissue as breast tissue itself does not contain muscle, explains Stacy Orsborn, the co-founder and president of Fitness for VICTRESS MVMT and ACE-certified personal trainer. However, “Developing the chest and back muscles could potentially aid in achieving the desired ‘lift’ through increased muscle tone and better posture,” shares Orsborn.

Top 5 Exercise to Naturally Lift Your Breasts

Dumbbell chest press

This home and gym-friendly exercise targets the pectoral muscles as well as the shoulders, and triceps. This exercise can be performed on a bench, a bosu ball, a stability ball, or on the floor.

Dumbbell Pec Fly

Unlike the chest press, which is primarily a strength movement, the pec fly is more of a stretch. With every rep, you will help ease the tightness in your pecs and front shoulder muscles. Just be sure to use a lighter weight for this exercise. Going heavy is not the main focus of this move. Stretching tight muscles is the mission here.

Dumbbell Pullover

This exercise targets the back, chest, shoulders, and tricep muscles, all of which can help strengthen the back and chest muscles to help give the girls a natural looking lift—with no surgery required. ·

Dumbbell Reverse Fly

According to the Mayo Clinic, “During a reverse fly, you work the rhomboid muscles in your upper back and shoulder region.” This is great for the back muscles and potentially the lift of the breasts.

Pulldowns

The latissimus dorsi muscles, or the lats, are the largest muscles in the back. This one movement works not only the back, but the arms and shoulders as well. This exercise is also a good substitute for chin ups and pull ups.

Pushups

Push-ups are a versatile exercise that strengthens the entire body all at once with a special focus on your chest, core, shoulders, and triceps. You can also modify this move to match your fitness level. For beginners, start off with wall push ups, then move up on to knee push ups before tackling traditional push ups. You can also throw in some decline push ups from time to time to really work the shoulders.

Additional Exercises To Lift Your Breasts

Alternating dumbbell bench press

Around the world with dumbbells

Barbell bench press

Butterfly

Chair dip

Cobra pose

Elbow plank and reach

Lateral walking plank

Plank reach

Plank walk

Stability ball chest press

Up-down plank

“It is important to remember that to add muscle tone, the weight used for each exercise should be heavy enough to approach technical failure by reps of 8-10,” says Orsborn. “Repeat the chosen exercise 3-4 times, continuing to approach technical failure. Be sure to allow adequate rest of approximately 1:30 between each set,” she explains.

The Circuit Workout to Naturally Lift Your Breasts

“If you are seeking a natural breast lift, there is a 5-move circuit that is particularly effective, especially for postpartum women,” shares Jyima Ofori-Atta, aka “Coach Jyima,” NASM-certified personal trainer, holistic health coach, co-founder of The Jyim in DTLA, and Jyim Life podcast. Here it is:

Yoga Child’s Pose into a High Plank (10 reps)

Dumbbell Chest Press: 30% of your 1-rep max (12 reps)

Dumbbell Reverse Fly: at 20% of your 1-rep max (12 reps)

Dumbbell Chest Fly: 30% of your 1-rep max (12 reps)

Pushups (5 reps)

“This circuit combines stretching and chest-opening exercises to improve posture and prevent injury – both of which are key factors often overlooked when aiming for a natural breast lift,” says Coach Jyima. “To build lean muscle, it is also important to have a light snack before starting this circuit to maximize your results. I recommend pairing any fruit with almond or peanut butter.”

Give the Girls a Lift

Though you may not be able to change the composition of your breasts, there are a number of exercises you can incorporate into your weekly workouts that can strengthen the back and chest muscles to give the girls that natural lift you may be looking for with no push up bra or cosmetic surgery required.