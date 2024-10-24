Protein equals muscle, we now know that. (Of course, you need to lift, too.) It should also be understood that the protein needs of active people are higher than the general population. For these reasons, many guys are grabbing protein shakes to make sure their getting enough protein to optimize training gains.

If you need a protein boost, a store-bought protein shake can be a quick and convenient way to help you get what you require without the need to bust out the blender. They undeniably make a great post-workout recovery fuel to help you bounce back faster and stronger. And, as everyone seemingly becomes hungry for more protein, the options for ready-to-drink protein shakes on the market have ballooned. The types of protein in these drinks and the flavors available seem to be endless. However, not all products are nutritionally equivalent, with some being more questionable than others.

Looking for no-fuss protein in a hurry? To help you parse through the array of options for protein shakes, here is what to look for on nutrition labels and the drinks that can help you forge new muscle without all the nutritional pitfalls.

Ingredients to Look For (and skip) in Protein Shakes

When hunting down the best protein shakes, there are a few things to consider.

Protein:

The star of the show, protein fuels muscle growth, repairs tissue, and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Look for shakes boasting at least 20g of protein per serving to reap the most benefit. Historically, milk protein has been a go-to choice, but increasingly brands are turning to plant-based options as demands for alt proteins increase. Both can get the job done.

Sugar:

It should be no surprise that some drinks are more liquid candy than protein virtuoso. Seek out drinks that limit the amount of added sugar to 5g or less in a serving.

Micronutrients:

For some extra nutrition you can look for shakes that provide useful amounts of various vitamins and minerals including calcium, vitamin D, and potassium.

Fiber: Some brands are beefing up their formula with added fiber, which can be helpful if you struggle to get enough from other dietary sources. But if you are already eating plenty of fiber it’s not a deal-breaker if your drink of choice doesn’t have it. If you want fiber, look for a drink with 3g or more.

Taste: Of course, for a protein shake to work you actually have to drink it. With so many options on the market these days it should be possible to find a nutritious one that also has a taste and texture you enjoy.

Liquid Assets

Now that you know what to look for in a protein shake, it’s time to dive into the brands that play by the nutritional rules.

The 9 Best Protein Shakes For Muscle Gain in 2024

Per serving: 210 calories, 8g fat, 3g carbs, 3g fiber, 0g added sugar, 32g protein, 350mg sodium

Owyn stands for “Only What You Need.” And for the most part, the brand lives up to its moniker. Each bottle of deliciousness is free of common irritants like dairy, nuts, and gluten. The drink with the catchy name gives you plenty of plant-based protein (from peas and pumpkin seeds) without any of the added sugar baggage.

The shake is sweetened with monk fruit extract, which so far appears to be fairly benign, though not everyone loves the flavor it imparts. There is a little bit of saltiness that goes well with this flavor profile. As a nutritional bonus, the drink sneaks in omega-3 rich flax oil and broccoli, kale, and spinach veggie blend that manages not to make the drink taste like a liquid salad.

Per serving: 160 calories, 3g fat, 3g carbs, 0g fiber, 0g added sugar, 30g protein, 330mg sodium

Premier Protein shakes are one of the most popular options on the market, and for good reason. Not only do their range of flavors from Cookie Dough to Chocolate Peanut Butter taste great, but they also provide a brag-worthy 30 grams of protein, are readily available, and are budget-friendly. The protein is from milk protein concentrate and calcium caseinate so is of sufficient quality to help your muscles bounce back after a tough workout. The drink also includes a blend of vitamins and minerals, making it a great addition to your diet if you need an extra boost of these. It does contain artificial sweeteners (sucralose, acesulfame potassium) which may be problematic when consumed in high amounts, but not likely if you just pound back one of these daily and the rest of your diet isn’t full of these.

Per serving: 230 calories, 3.5g fat, 8g carbs, 0g fiber, 0g added sugar, 42g protein, 250mg sodium

Fairelife makes two different versions of their ready-to-drink shakes. They have regular Core Power Shakes with 26 grams of protein and the mighty Core Power Elite Shakes, which up the protein ante to 42 grams. Getting its protein from ultra-filtered milk instead of isolated milk proteins gives the drink better texture and cleaner flavor. And the strawberry puree makes it taste like a berry milkshake. Not just protein, sending a bottle down the gullet will also provide you with nearly a day’s need for bone-strengthening calcium and solid amounts of hard-to-get vitamin D. The inclusion of lactase enzyme makes this suitable for those with lactose intolerance or sensitivity. There are no added sugars (the sugar is naturally occurring from dairy), but the drink does include some artificial sweetness which some people may find hard to swallow.

Per serving: 170 calories, 2.5g fat, 16g carbs, 3g fiber, 0g added sugar, 20g protein, 115 mg sodium

An excellent on-the-go option, providing 20 grams of protein from cultured, low-fat milk. Cultured is the key here as that gives you a good dose of gut-friendly probiotics. Think of it as a protein-heavy liquid yogurt. There are no added sugars or artificial sweeteners and the drink includes lactase, an enzyme that can make the naturally occurring lactose in milk easier to digest. I like that the drink isn’t overwhelmingly sweet and has a tangy undertone. It’s worth noting the 3 grams of soluble fiber which may help in the battle to keep cholesterol numbers on the down-low. Unlike many other shelf-stable protein drinks, this one requires refrigeration, so it’s a bit less convenient.

Per serving: 140 calories, 2.5g fat, 8g carbs, 4g fiber, 0g added sugar, 20g protein, 85mg sodium

Made with grass-fed milk protein isolate and Colombian coffee powder, this is a great option for a big hit of breakfast protein that gives you a caffeine buzz. (Note: because of the caffeine content it might be wise to refrain from chugging one back late in the day.) And don’t overlook the 40 percent of your daily calcium needs in one serving. There are no added caloric sweeteners or artificial ones as all the flavors are sweetened with monk fruit extract and stevia. The protein drink is lower in sodium than many of its competitors.

Per serving: 150 calories, 2.5g fat, 3g carbs, 1g fiber, 0g added sugar, 30g protein, 250mg sodium

Hailing from Wisconsin, the so-called “Dairy Capital of the World”, Nurri is a budget-friendly protein drink (less than 2 bucks a can) that you can pick up from Costco. The canned drink is packed with 30 grams of protein, sourced from ultra-fileted milk, and just a single gram of sugar. It’s sweetened with a combo of artificial and natural non-calorie sweeteners. Coming in at 150 calories, it’s also a calorie-conscious choice. Not too sweet with a smooth texture that goes down easy.

Per serving: 180 calories, 7g fat, 13g carbs, 7g fiber, 4g added sugar, 18g protein, 270mg sodium

The usual vanilla and chocolate protein shakes can get boring, Koia Protein drinks shake things up (pun, intended) with a variety of fun flavors including pumpkin spice, cinnamon cereal and maple pecan that are all crave-worthy. None of them are too sweet or are sullied by a strange aftertaste. This is a plant-only shake, and the 18 grams of protein comes from a blend of brown rice, pea, and chickpea proteins, making it a complete protein. Almond milk is the liquid base giving it a creamier texture than drinks made with straight-up water. It includes seven grams of fiber, higher than almost any other protein drink on the market. This extra fiber can help keep you feeling full and benefit your digestive health.

Per serving: 210 calories, 2.5g fat, 10g carbs, 6g fiber, 1g added sugar, 40g protein, 230mg sodium

Muscle Milk is an old-school shake for muscle-minded people that has stood the test of time. Their upgraded Pro Advanced line-up of drinks packs in more muscle-sculpting milk-based protein – 42 grams in a bottle. There is also a wide range of useful micronutrients including calcium, iron, and folate, as well as notable amounts of fiber. Those of us trying to scale down the amount of sugar in our diets will appreciate that there is just a single gram of added caloric sweet stuff. But in full disclosure, the sweetness hails from artificial sweeteners, which will not appeal to all protein junkies.

Per serving: 140 calories, 2g fat, 16g carbs, 10g fiber, 4g added sugar, 20g protein, 320mg sodium

Another solid plant-based protein drink option for those who are steering their diet away from dairy and want a lower-calorie product. The combo of protein, from pea protein isolate, and high amounts of fiber can make the drink more satiating than its competitors. There are a modest 4 grams of added sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Plus, the brand fortifies their products with calcium and vitamin B12. The double chocolate flavor tastes like dessert in a tetra pack. Like many other packaged protein shakes, Evolve protein shakes don’t need to be refrigerated until after opening, so you can keep one with you at your desk or in your gym bag for when you need it.