The measure of a healthy diet has long been up for debate, but the old staple of following a specific calorie intake, or making sure that you eat the right ratio of proteins, fats, and carbs, should also be joined by a consideration of how much of the food that you eat is pro-inflammatory and the benefits of an anti-inflammatory diet, suggest scientists at Ohio State University. Here’s what you need to know.

Those of us who complete regular exercise sessions and want to try and make sure that the number of calories we eat doesn’t exceed what we burn are undoubtedly improving our fitness levels, but experts believe that an overall health plan should also include combatting disease in addition to gaining muscle or dropping fat. Acknowledging that almost six in 10 of Americans have what is considered to be a pro-inflammatory diet, an intervention is long overdue according to many experts. “Overall, 57% of U.S. adults have a pro-inflammatory diet and that number was higher for African-Americans, men, younger adults and people with lower education and income,” explains Rachel Meadows, the lead author of a new study by Ohio State University looking into the phenomenon.

List of Inflammatory and Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Many Inflammatory foods contain toxins that trigger inflammation inside our bodies by surging up our levels of cytokines. Foods such as processed meats are not only considered to be carcinogenic, thus causing cancers, but also contain byproducts that trigger inflammation. On the other hand, anti-inflammatory products are those that are rich in natural antioxidants and polyphenols, savaging free radicals and protecting us against ailments such as chronic heart disease. While you are building your muscular physique on the outside, think of an anti-inflammatory diet as bullet proofing you from the inside.

For this study, the researchers categorised foods using the dietary inflammatory index and observed the test subjects to find out how the balance between and pro-and-anti-inflammatory foods would play out. What became clear is that for many people, while they did eat healthy foods, this consumption was outweighed by the inflammatory stuff. “Even if you’re eating enough fruits or vegetables, if you’re having too much alcohol or red meat, then your overall diet can still be pro-inflammatory,” says Meadows.

Common Inflammatory Foods

Refined sugars, fructose, sucrose and glucose

Refined carbs

Saturated fat

Processed meats

Gluten

Alcohol

Additives such as monosodium glutamate and artificial colors

Common Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Tomatoes

Mushrooms

Whole grains

Leafy vegetables such as spinach

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli

Carrots

Garlic

Ginger

Turmeric

Tea (such as green or black)

Onions

Whole grains

Fatty fish such as Salmon

Berries

Legumes such as beans and lentils

Make combatting disease a part of your overall training regime

So, the next time you smash a PR at the gym or celebrate your success on the weighing scales, ask yourself if you are doing everything within your power to live a longer, healthier life. “There’s a potential here to think about positive interventions, such as adding more garlic, ginger, turmeric and green and black tea – which are all anti-inflammatory – to your diet,” says Meadows, who is keen for individuals to lean into anti-inflammatory foods. “Moving toward a diet with less inflammation could have a positive impact on a number of chronic conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and even depression and other mental health conditions.”