When David Goggins took to Instagram on October 10 to share a motivational post about being accountable for your friend’s fitness levels, his Instagram account was besieged with questions that stemmed from the fact that many of his followers thought that he was looking much more muscular, leading some to even question whether he was taking performance enhancing drugs. Ever punctual, it took the popular coach just one day to respond.

“Is it me or does he look bigger?” asked one IG user after seeing the first post, where Goggins is wearing a grey tank top and looks pumped. “Goggins on the sauce,” responded another. “Y’all think Goggins is on TRT?,” asked yet another. Those questions around steroids and testosterone replacement therapy did not go unnoticed by the man himself, who took to his IG account to put the record straight.

“So, I put a video up yesterday,” said Goggins in a new video while performing cable triceps pulldowns. “And all the comments were about ‘God, is he on TRT?’ I understand this is the generation of steroids, TRT. A lot of you don’t know about hard work, dedication, and nutrition, see a lot of you don’t know who I am. I do these things to test my mind, what I’m capable of. Not what drugs are capable of. So, I’ve been 185 (pounds) about fifteen years. Butt naked, 185. With clothes on, 188-191, 190, around there, so you guys say did I gain fifteen, twenty pounds of jack, let’s test out your theory.”

David Goggins Steps on the Scales to Prove a Stable Weight

Stepping on the scales with clothes and sneakers on, the reading settled at 190.4 pounds. “Well, there you go,” concluded Goggins. “I’ve gained no weight, but y’all still say something because that’s the generation you’re from. You’re from the, um, ‘take it easy’ route.” Still, Goggins was not discounting other people’s appropriate use of TRT. “… people are on TRT because they need to be on it for different reasons,” he explained. “But some of you young kids out there who are doing the comment(s), don’t know s*it.”

Of course, this being social media, the comments for his response video were awash with both supporters and those who now want him to take a blood test to prove his words, but in true Chuck Norris style, one follower wrote the wittiest contribution: “Testosterone goes to the doctor to get it’s David Goggins levels checked.” And that’s enough social media for today!

