The Concept2 SkiErg is loved (and loathed) for its ability to give you an intense full body workout in a matter of minutes. It is also a very sweaty staple at HYROX endurance events, but whether you are a seasoned SkiErg’er, or want to grab the cords for the first time, being short doesn’t necessarily dictate that you’ll get small results. “One size does not fit all,” explains HYROX World Champion Jade Skillen, who offers six short but sweet tips.

“The SkiErg can feel… Let’s say MASSIVE?!” wrote the British athlete and performance coach in an inspirational Instagram post, and she should know. In June, Skillen was crowned HYROX Champion in the pro women 30-34 category. “One size does NOT fit all and the fact is, as a shorter athlete, you have to learn to race with strategy and learn your strengths.”

At 5’ 2”, Skillen has always dreamed big and played soccer from a young age. She has not only climbed the top of the HYROX mountain for herself, but also coaches many others to the podium. In HYROX, the SkiErg is the first station and requires competitors to blitz 1000m on the machine straight after a 1k run. For those who are still in the game, the SkiErg is then followed by an additional 7k run and 7 more functional stations. So, bossing the SkiErg will make sure that you keep your pace, but it is important to master the correct method of execution.

“As a shorter athlete, the SkiErg can be a challenging part of the HYROX event,” says Skillen, fortunately she has some top tips:

Jade Skillen’s Tips for Shorter Athletes on the SkiErg

Try a slightly higher stroke rate with less power output

Instead of exhausting yourself by reaching too high, aim for a larger quantity of rows by taking the path of least resistance.

Set a slightly lower damper on the SkiErg to avoid burning out

The damper is controlled by a lever on the side of the flywheel and determines how much air flows around the cage. A lower damper setting (start out with 3 or lower) will make it easier to spin the flywheel and will also help to accomplish Tip 1.

Focus in breath.

Inhale as you reach, right before you grab the handles, and then exhale on pulldown. Focussing on your breath is a great way to calm yourself down while making sure you are doing your best to keep those reps going.

A Bent Arm is a Strong Arm

Skillen says that bent arms are stronger than straight arms on pulldown because of the isometric contraction of the triceps, and you will also get a better activation of the lats and shoulders, forming the optimum muscle structure for pulling the cord. This is also a great reason not to reach too high and focus on stroke rate.

Aim for the 1:2 Ratio

Our HYROX hero says that in order to save blowing up, the upwards phase of the SkiErg should generally take twice as long as the pulldown phase. This will give you that all important extra time to inhale and get oxygen flowing into your lungs.

Surrender to the Ski

“We have a BIG race ahead after the ski,” explains Skillen. “Don’t panic when you may hear the other handles ‘clanging’ if other athletes are finishing, us shorter athletes are lucky it’s at the beginning. Run your own race.” True tortoise and hare vibes!

For more tips on aiming high with your endurance follow Jade Skillen on Instagram!