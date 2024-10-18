If you didn’t already know this past weekend was the greatest weekend in bodybuilding and bodybuilding history. Check out the full recap of the 2024 Olympia weekend, including winners in all divisions.

2024 Olympia Results: Samson Dauda Wins Mr. Olympia!

With 60 championships under its belt, the Olympia began a new decade destined to outdo its last. The spectacle put on this year was absolutely mind-blowing in person. The events were electric, the production value was top-notch, and it spread to all corners of the globe on Pay Per View and like wildfire on social media, tallying tens of millions of views everywhere you looked. Every athlete on that stage was literally in front of the world, making one of the most jarring memories they’ll ever have.

When the dust settled, Samson Dauda stood atop Mount Olympus with a check for $600,000 in his hand and a Sandow trophy dipped in gold. The 19th man on Earth qualified to call himself “Mr. Olympia,” much to the chagrin of the other three former Mr. Olympias in the contest who were looking for another win.

But let’s face it, Hadi was off from the back, and his legs were significantly smaller than last year. And while Derek Lunsford has a back that belongs on an alien, the front of him was just not as crisp as Hadi’s, especially in the abs and pecs. While you can argue all day long about Hadi from the front and Derek from the back, Samson, at 100%, crushes both of them. And that’s exactly what happened. So, props to number 19.

Classic Physique

And while Samson got 600 Gs on the 60th anniversary, Chris Bumstead continued this symmetry by winning his sixth Classic Physique Olympia title on the 60th. He also promised this was the last time we’d see him on stage. He thus announced his retirement. Can’t blame him. Six in a row—that’s a solid dynasty. And he left an indelible mark on the sport as the iconic iteration of the ideal. He is arguably the Eugen Sandow of Classic Physique. I wouldn’t be surprised if they make a statue of him and give it to all the future winners. Yes, he is that good. We’ll miss him.

Ms. Olympia

Speaking of dynasties, Andrea Shaw picked up her fifth Ms. Olympia title, edging out her fierce rival Angela Yeo, who had previously defeated her at the 2024 Rising Phoenix contest just seven weeks earlier.

212 Division

The 212 class was a repeat of last year, with Keone Pearson beating Shaun Clarida again. Keone is just a really good representation of this class. He could easily dominate this division for as long as he wants to.

Women’s Physique

In Women’s Physique, reigning champion Sarah Villegas returned to defend the title she regained last year from Natalia Abraham Coelho, who took it from her in 2022. This year, she fended her off once again, racking up her fourth Olympia Women’s Physique title in the process.

Other Divisions

Fitness

In Fitness, the big story was Missy Truscott coming back after a devastating knee injury last year. She came back like a champ and won her division. The top three follow:

First Place – Missy Truscott ($50,000)

Second Place – Jaclyn Baker ($20,000)

Third Place – Taylor Learmont ($12,000)

Figure

First Place – Cydney Gillon ($50,000)

Second Place – Jessica Reyes Padilla ($20,000)

Third Place – Lola Montez ($12,000)

Wellness

First Place – Isabelle Nunes ($50,000)

Second Place – Francielle Mattos ($20,000)

Third Place – Eduarda Bezera ($12,000)

Bikini

First Place – Lauralie Chapados ($50,000)

Second Place – Ashley Kaltwasser ($20,000)

Third Place – Jasmine Gonzalez ($12,000)

Men’s Physique

First Place – Ryan Terry ($50,000)

Second Place – Ali Bilal ($20,000)

Third Place – Erin Banks ($12,000)

Wheelchair