Sharon Stone sent pulses racing in Total Recall, The Specialist and of course, Basic Instinct, but recent social media posts by the popular “femme fatale” show that she’s still toned and looking terrific. Here’s two methods that are helping to sculpt her fit physique.

Sharon Stone Trains with Aqua Ankle Cuffs

Under the watchful eye of her friend and coach, Kristine Marie, Stone recently posted a video of herself stepping out of the pool looking like a Bond girl. The twist? Weighted ankle cuffs! These are a great tool for increasing our bodyweight, making the limbs work harder to move us through the pool. Whether the star is performing aqua jogging, aerobics in the water, or simply swimming, the use of weighted cuffs will build strength while raising your heart beat and torching more calories.

Try it for yourself and you’ll improve your breathing capacity while building levels of stamina. Best of all, aqua fit style sessions are low impact so you’ll be putting less load on your joints.

Sharon Stone has a penchant for pickleball “Love me some pickleball,” wrote The Casino star just a couple of weeks ago on Instagram, alongside a photo of the actor getting her sweat on while on the court. Pickleball is a hybrid of aerobic and anaerobic exercise that requires strength and endurance. Balance and coordination are also improved, making it a perfect sport for the more mature athlete. On top of all that, pickleball will boost flexibility as you lunge and reach for the ball. A 150-pound person could shift 250-350 calories in a single casual game. More advanced and intense players could burn as many as 600 calories.

So, what is motivating Sharon Stone as we hurtle towards the end of 2024? Her next movie, Nobody 2, sees the actor reprising her femme fatale skills (well, if it ain ’t broke, don’t fix it) alongside Better Call Saul star, Bob Odenkirk. Still, you have plenty of time to get in shape for the premier as it is set for a summer 2025 release. Ready? We’ll see you in the pool with a pickleball paddle!

