Daylon Swearingen is much valued Carolina Cowboy bull rider and in singles competition lifted the PBR World Championship in 2022. While fans get to see the brutal struggle between man and bull from the comfort of their seats, few people understand the intensity, and split-second decisions that need to be made while holding on to these beasts for dear life.

In an insightful chat with M&F, Swearingen shares his point of view. With his expertise, we can feel like we are right in the middle of it all.

Swearingen has always loved to tear it up: “Wrestling, hands-down, has helped me become the bull rider I am today,” he explains. The rodeo icon grew up in Picard, NY, where the left-hander excelled at Attica in wrestling and used his strength and technique to follow the family tradition of bull riding. But while it’s a given that holding on to a wild and unpredictable bull is about as extreme as sport can get, few have (understandably) ever experienced the process first hand.

“The adrenaline starts right when we leave the locker room and start heading towards the bucking chutes,” he says.

The bucking chutes are those bleak metal structures where man climbs animal before the gates are opened and all hell breaks loose. But before the gate is even opened, there are seconds that feel like hours.

“Seconds before, I nod to the crowd, I control my breathing, and I might have one focus point,” he says. “And then I just get tough!” There’s no one tougher than a bull rider. “During the ride, everything is happening so fast and my mind is focused on one thing only.”

Daylon Swearingen Must Ride Through Pain in the Rodeo Arena

It’s impossible to complete a bull ride without feeling some pain. But the real question is just how much pain? Of course, it all depends on what plays out.

“After an average bull ride, my hips are probably the most-sore,” shares Swearingen. “Training is very important. I train a lot with my hips, keeping mobility in my hips and keeping my core strong.”

But this cowboy has also suffered some very serious injuries. In 2022, he won the PBR World Championship and had success with the Carolina Cowboys. 2023 would be his most challenging year however, and rather than picking up a few aches and pains in his hips, Swearingen had his groin muscle torn off his pelvis during a ride at Madison Square Garden.

“My groin tearing was the result of a build-up of prior injuries,” he explains. “I had a partial tear for about 6 months and then it got worse. I should have taken a break from riding to let it heal but as I kept riding it continued to tear and then completely tore while at MSG.”

Incredibly, the tough guy wanted to continue on, but that decision was vetoed by doctors. Fortunately, the sport of bull riding tries to take as many safety measures as possible. “The medical teams are so important and we are so lucky to have them,” says Swearingen. “They are in place to make those tough decisions for us in order to keep us healthy and safe. We might not always want to agree with what they tell us but at the end of the day, we know they want to keep us safe.”

sFortunately, the Carolina Cowboy is healthy once again. “I went into surgery about a week after that event at MSG and thankfully everything went as planned,” shares the rider. “The recovery process and rehab took about six months total.”

One might think that such a gruesome injury would instil fear into Swearingen’s heart and he would easily be forgiven for moving into safer pass times. “No, that never crossed my mind,” he asserts.

Bull Riding Stimulates all Senses

If the thought of waiting in the chute or having your groin torn off doesn’t immerse you enough, then the smells that a bull rider experiences may bring it all to life. “One time, I got bucked off the back of a bull and I ended up with bull poop all in my helmet!” shares Swearingen. “Definitely one I’ll never be able to forget!”

The rider is sponsored by FunkAway. “I use the FunkAway Spray on just about everything,” he explains. “My truck, riding boots, and gear bag are just a few of the key places where I use it.” With all of the traveling and non-stop training that he does, you can imagine the kind of odours that Swearingen is happy to banish.

Earlier this year, Swearingen, who now lives in Sulphur Springs, TX, made a triumphant return to Madison Square Garden. “It felt great to go back!” he says. “I never once thought about the previous ride when I got hurt. When you make a decision to get back on, you never think about the bad. You just think about the next ride. And I was craving it after being off for six months!”

Now the brilliant bull rider is eying up another world title and more success with this team. We tip our hat right back at you, tough guy!

