When Sylvester Stallone put Philadelphia on the cinematic map with his iconic portrayal of Rocky Balboa in the hit 1976 movie, he could never have imagined the sequels, spin-offs, and cultural impact that the “Italian Stallion” would prove to make in the hearts and minds of those who dream big. Last year, Philadelphia presented its first “Rocky Day,” and just like the movie saga, the latest event is set to outdo the last one.

“Last December 3,” Philly held the first ‘Rocky Day,’” Stallone wrote proudly in a recent Instagram post while taking to social media to promote this year’s bash. “This year, they are hosting ‘Rocky Event 2024,’ December 3 through December 8!”

As many movie fans know, the so-called ‘Rocky steps’ are actually 72 stone steps that lead up to the East entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. In the original movie, rookie Rocky was initially gassed-out while trying to run the steps during training for his million-to-one-shot against heavyweight champ, Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers). As the fight drew near, Rocky was finally able to vanquish the steps and take his pedigree opponent the distance, lasting 12 rounds, and proving that everyone has a chance of reaching their dreams if they only give it their all.

Those steps became a repeated backdrop for Rocky’s famous montages, and in Rocky III, a statue of Balboa’s likeness was even placed at the top of the steps. To this day, the iconic figure still casts its shadow, although it was moved to a more convenient position at the foot of the steps, to make way for fan photo opportunities. Other locations such as Mighty Mick’s Boxing Gym and the pet shop where Balboa practised his bad jokes in order to woo Adrian are indellibly etched in celluloid.

The Rocky Event has Become One of Philadelphia’s Biggest Draws

Recently, Stallone shared stats that show that the Rocky steps are visited by more than four million people per year — more than New York’s Statue of Liberty. 60% of those making the pilgrimage to celebrate the prolific puncher come from abroad. “I am so proud to be part of this great city,” commented our hero. “This is the greatest honor I can imagine. Keep punching!”

Officially titled “RockyFest 2024” by the Philadelphia visitors center, the event promises to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the cities most iconic film franchise with local pop-ups to honor the most famous fictional southpaw. And “Rocky Day,” itself is a new Philadelphia holiday on December 3 (the same date the original move was released). The peoples champion himself is likely to appear at RockyFest and there will be bus tours, special film screenings and a program of events to excite casual followers through to the most loyal Rocky fanatics.

