Although you may not be a regular at your local fast-food joint, you might be unintentionally consuming similar ingredients. Shockingly, “Over 70% of the products in grocery stores are ultra-processed foods,” shares Julie Ruelle, RDN, LDN, and GoCoCo registered dietitian. “They are everywhere, within every food category, and can be quite difficult to avoid.” Unfortunately, that goes for food staples like yogurt, bread, cereal, and foods with health-forward labels.

“Since the 1980s, as we have progressively moved from unprocessed or processed foods to ultra-processed foods, chronic diseases have skyrocketed,” says Ruelle.

And while the term “processed food” has been labeled the bad guy over the years, it’s the ultra-processed foods doing the damage. Yes, this applies to protein bars and kale chips. (Not all of them, of course.)

Here, Ruelle breaks down the difference between processed and ultra-processed foods and shares tips to help you avoid ingredients that can throw your health and fitness results off track.

Common Differences Between Processed and Ultra-Processed Foods

Ruelle clears up the confusion concerning processed foods. Hint: You don’t have to fear or avoid them.

“When maintaining a healthy diet, you don’t have to only stick to fresh, unprocessed foods as processed foods can be part of the mix, too.” However, when it comes to ultra-processed foods, Ruelle suggests they should be limited.

Processed Foods:

“Processed foods, while still identifiable in their original form (fruits, vegetables, meat, milk), are sold after undergoing some type of processing, such as cutting, freezing, or the addition of common kitchen ingredients like salt and sugar,” explains Ruelle. For example, soup, canned fish, frozen vegetables, bakery bread, and yogurt; are all processed and don’t need to be avoided.

Ultra-Processed Foods:

“Ultra-processed foods, on the other hand, are industrially manufactured products of generally poor nutritional quality, with additives or ingredients not typically found in a home kitchen to improve appearance or taste.” Ruelle shares that these products often contain very few real food ingredients and are created to be cheap, highly palatable, and very addictive.

The Health Risks of Eating Ultra-processed Foods

The saying, ‘You are what you eat’ reigns true when it comes to ultra-processed foods. “Research has linked ultra-processed foods to 32 different health conditions,” shares Ruelle. Obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there. “Recent studies are now linking these foods to mental health issues like depression and anxiety and it’s like we’ve created the perfect storm of dietary disaster.”

The good news is, Ruelle, says it’s never too late to turn things around. “Our bodies are incredibly resilient,” she says. “And by making even small changes—like swapping out that sugary cereal for a bowl of oats or trading a packaged snack for a piece of fruit—you can start to see improvements in your health almost immediately.”

How to Spot Ultra-Processed Ingredients in ‘Health Foods’

Unfortunately, many foods marketed as healthy can still contain hidden ultra-processed ingredients. “Some common ingredients to watch out for include high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose, and artificial colors and flavors.”

However, Ruelle explains that the industry continuously has consumers zeroing in on specific ingredients or nutrients because it lets them swap in new ingredients while keeping us distracted. “In this game, we’re always playing catch-up because the list of questionable ingredients is endless,” she says.

“The real issue with ultra-processed foods isn’t just about one or two “bad” ingredients—it’s about the overall impact these foods have on our health.” Therefore, as a rule of thumb, whenever you recognize an ultra-processed food or see an unfamiliar ingredient, try to reduce its consumption.”

With that, if you’re one of the many consumers who feel overwhelmed when reading labels, Ruelle shares a convenient app. GoCoCo helps you easily spot ultra-processed foods and even identify additives banned in Europe or California with just one scan.

Pro Tips to Help You on Your Healthy Eating Journey

A good goal is to progressively try to decrease your consumption of ultra-processed foods. Here’s how:

Write a Grocery List Before You Shop

“It’s tough to eat in moderation when you’re dealing with products designed to be overeaten.” Plan your grocery shopping with lists. (GoCoCo can help you with an in-app feature, where we curate healthier product options by category).

Add Fruits and Veggies to Your Plate

“Sometimes, it’s not about what you take away but what you add,” says Ruelle. Adding fresh fruit to your dessert or enjoying a salad before your meal are great ways to boost your whole-food nutrients.

Ditch Surgery Drinks

Try sparkling water, infused water, or tea instead. “If you can cut back on sugar for three weeks, you’ll be amazed at how your taste buds adapt, and suddenly, you won’t be craving that sugary fix as much. It’s smart to avoid artificial sweeteners as the brain thinks it’s sugar, keeping you hooked on that sweet taste.”

Plan Your Snacks

Ruelle encourages you to keep dried fruits handy (look for options without added sugar or salt). “This way, you’ve always got something healthy to munch on when hunger strikes.”

It’s Not About What You Eat, It’s How You Live

Make meals a social experience. Ruelle encourages you to savor your food without rushing and to find joy in daily rituals that nourish both your body and mind.

GoCoCo – The Perfect Grocery Shopping Sidekick

You buy a protein bar on the way home from the gym only to later find out it was ultra-processed. Bummer. “We should not exclusively blame consumers for choosing ultra-processed foods, as today, it’s nearly impossible to avoid them completely.” However, you don’t have to keep getting fooled. GoCoCo is designed to help consumers make healthier food choices by revealing the truth behind what they consume.

“With one quick barcode scan, the food is rated 1-10 based on its nutritional composition, like sodium, calories, saturated fat and added sugar, and degree of ultra-processing,” explains Ruelle.

“The best part is, you will also receive suggestions for similar foods with better scores so you can immediately begin to make healthier swaps.” The app also provides healthy recipes, articles, and nutrition insights backed by science and Registered Dietitians.

Final Thoughts: If you do eat ultra-processed foods now and then, Ruell encourages you to enjoy them. “Food is meant to be a source of pleasure, so don’t beat yourself up, she says. “A little indulgence now and then is perfectly OK, especially when most of your diet consists of fresh unprocessed foods.”