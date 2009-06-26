Month Two voting begins for the FLEX Bikini Model Search Online

July 1, 2009

FLEXONLINE.COM

Month Two voting has arrived for the FLEX Bikini Model Search Online presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy! For the second month in a row, we have over 100 gorgeous contestants

GO HERE TO SEE ALL THE MONTH TWO CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Today is the first day of a two-week online voting period, which ends on July 15. After that two-week online voting period, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen and will join Month One winners Mary Jarmalowich and Katie Barnes in the 16-woman finals of the FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships in Las Vegas on Olympia Weekend!

Monthly winners receive:

– $250 USD

– A $250 gift voucher to Amazon.com

– Swimwear from Ed Hardy

– A profile in FLEX Magazine

– A profile on Flexonline.com

– A berth in the 16-woman finals of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships in Las Vegas

The overall winner of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider’s 2009 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in the 2010 FLEX Swimsuit Issue and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

GO HERE SEE ALL OF THE MONTH TWO CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Month Three is the final month of the three-month FLEX Bikini Model Serach Online. The deadline to enter Month Three is July 21. GO HERE TO ENTER!!