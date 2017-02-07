The t-shirt says “Badass,” and the belt says “Thor.” They just don’t make ’em like Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson anymore. The man known as “The Mountain” was not playing around with this frame carry. Accompanied by manic “Viking screams” (hat tip to Instagram commenter kevinporter11 for giving up inspiration for our title) Mr. Björnsson lifts up the 500 kg/1,103 pound-frame and carries it around like it was just another day in the gym. Check out the footage above.

The dude is in beast form, and is in serious training as he has a busy schedule, which he outlines in this strongman pose. Look at the mass of the man.

Just one more, because we are loving those screams, and that weight is ridiculous.