7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
The t-shirt says “Badass,” and the belt says “Thor.” They just don’t make ’em like Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson anymore. The man known as “The Mountain” was not playing around with this frame carry. Accompanied by manic “Viking screams” (hat tip to Instagram commenter kevinporter11 for giving up inspiration for our title) Mr. Björnsson lifts up the 500 kg/1,103 pound-frame and carries it around like it was just another day in the gym. Check out the footage above.
SEE ALSO: 8 Fierce Facts About Game of Throne’s Star Hafthór ’Thor’ Björnsson
The dude is in beast form, and is in serious training as he has a busy schedule, which he outlines in this strongman pose. Look at the mass of the man.
SEE ALSO: The Mountain Spars With UFC Fighter Conor McGregor
Just one more, because we are loving those screams, and that weight is ridiculous.