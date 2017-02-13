Who knew deadlifting could be such a graceful thing to watch. The Mountain is known for his overwhelming strength, but this time he decided to show us his more delicate side as he lifted over 700 pounds.

Last time we saw Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, he was lifting, but to the tune of not so subtle viking like screams as he frame carried over 1,000 pounds.

The Mountain seems to be rounding into shape for the Arnold Strongman Classic next month. Björnsson is no rookie when it comes to the Arnold, two years ago he broke a kettlebell throwing record. Take a look below at some more of his training, this time he decides to show off with 400 pounds of log work