On Saturday, November 23rd, New York City will play host to the GLORY World Series in The Theater at Madison Square Garden, featuring the Lightweight World Championship Tournament. Four of the world’s top-ranked kickboxers will come to blows in GLORY 12 New York. The event also features a headline match-up between two up and coming American fighters. Don’t be fooled by the lightweight title either, these professionals are brawling for a big payout—$150,000 to be exact—and of course, they’re after the esteemed title of Lightweight Tournament World Champion. All four men are considered the world’s best in their sport; however, only one can come out on top. GLORY 12 is one ass-kicking performance you don’t want to miss.

The event will air live on SPIKE TV at 9/8C, and is stacked with some fierce rivalries. Number one ranked Dutch powerhouse Robin van Roosmalen will be pitted against world ranked number three fighter, Davit Kiria. Also lined up is Giorgio Petrosyan, ranked number two in GLORY’s rankings. He will square off against the number four GLORY-ranked fighter, Andy Ristie.

Petrosyan is largely considered, pound-for-pound, to be the best kickboxer to ever set foot in a ring, having lost only one out of eighty career fights. The secret to his impressive success is beyond anyone’s comprehension. The fighter has got some serious natural ability that defies any explanation, and coupled with his solid fundamentals, he’s practically unstoppable.

However, Petrosyan is not the dead ringer for GLORY 12 champion. Van Roosmalen is at his heels and ready and able to snatch up the title just as well. He’s been compared to the likes of Mike Tyson for his unbelievable aggressive and powerful punching. He lost against Petrosyan once before, but this time around he assures he will come out on top claiming, “If they meet in the finals of this year’s tournament on Saturday night, Petrosyan is going to sleep.”

For Petrosyan and Van Roosmalen to meet in the finals they must first both win against their semi-final opponents—and rest assured, this will be no easy feat.

Ristie boasts, “Everybody is talking about Petrosyan being defensively perfect and a master technician, but I see holes in his game. He never fought anyone like me, someone who can bring that pressure and that power. I’m not scared of him, he should be scared of me.”

If that’s not enticing enough, the evening’s headliner is sure to do you in. GLORY Middleweight Tournament World Champion Joe ‘Stitch ‘Em Up’ Schilling is throwing his fists out at New York’s own knockout artist, Wayne Barrett. This bi-coastal clash is sure to make for an intense two-step in the ring.

See GLORY 12 New York Live at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets are available at the Madison Square Garden box office and ticketmaster.com, starting at $35. If you can’t make it to the theater, watch it live on SPIKE TV. Check local listings.

